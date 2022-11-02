The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide For Teens, Fitness Fanatics, Kids, And Desk

New Audio and Tech Products Cover All The Possible Options This Holiday Season, From High-End Options To Stocking Stuffers

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holidays are rapidly approaching, many are wondering what to give their loved ones that they will enjoy using throughout the year. When it comes to tech gifts, JLab.com is a one-stop shop for anyone on any budget. From stocking stuffers for the kids and sport models for the fitness fanatic to productivity gear for the work-from-home set and the best-sounding headphones around for the music lover in your life, JLab.com has the answer.

Shop the audio and tech gift guide:

Is there an audiophile in your life? Enjoy lab quality sound from JLab's wide range of true wireless earbuds and headphones with the fit of your choice. Their collection of wireless headphones includes the retro-inspired $20 Rewind, the $40 over-the-ear Studio Pro, and an assortment of best-selling options designed specifically for the sensitive ears of the kiddos in your life. If earbuds are preferred, JLab's collection of true wireless earbuds includes stem-style options, traditional buds of different sizes, and more, so you can choose the perfect set for whoever is on your list.

Know someone always on the road and wants to tune out the world around them? JLab has some of the highest-rated travel noise-canceling headphones and earbuds on the market. JLab's active noise canceling over and on-ear ear Bluetooth headphones, as well as stem-style and sport-style options, all featuring cutting-edge noise canceling technology and a host of other features that make them great for blocking outside sound on a plane, train, or other family members in an automobile.

For the work-from-home set or those who want to level up their office, JLab has a broad range of peripherals for power users and content creators. From USB microphones that provide crystal clear recordings to both portable and tech-forward keyboards, as well as multi-function mice and customizable webcams, JLab's Work collection is tech done better.

Kids are the first thought during the holidays, so why not shop for the #1 kid's headphones on the market from JLab? A leader in over-the-ear and on-ear headphone styles for the younger cohort, all of JLab's kid-specific designs have built in volume-safe regulators for sensitive ears. No matter what style you choose, JLab has the best options for kids to use for their schoolwork, school, play, and everything in between.

When it comes to stocking stuffers, great things can come in small and surprisingly affordable packages. If you're wondering where to find the best earbuds under $30, check out JLab's GO. It includes earbuds in neutral color tones designed to go unnoticed, brightly colored options designed to stand out, and colorful sport options with earhooks designed to stay in place during strenuous workouts.

And if a fitness fanatic is on the list, JLab's options only just start with the colorful $30 GO Air Sport. Whether it's the best over ear workout headphones to block out noise in the gym or on a casual walk, or something with an earhook design that will stay in place during all-out sprints, JLab's fitness collection has it all covered.

In addition to providing a surprising value, incredible battery life and cutting-edge features, all of JLab's Bluetooth products are backed with an industry-leading 2-year warranty, so gift givers can rest assured that they are selecting presents that are built to last for years to come.

About JLab

JLab (www.JLab.com) imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we're innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we've been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005.

Attachments

JLab Media JLab 8583803436 media@jlab.com