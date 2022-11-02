Kinsta Launches New Application Hosting and Database Hosting Services

Expanding their reach beyond WordPress, the industry veteran is now offering developer-centric hosting that makes running applications and databases quick and easy.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsta, a hosting provider that offers managed WordPress hosting powered by Google Cloud Platform and trusted by 55,000+ users and 100,000 live customer projects, has just launched Application Hosting and Database Hosting. The addition of these two services to its Managed WordPress product ushers in a new era for Kinsta as a Cloud Platform, enabling developers and businesses to run powerful applications, websites, databases, and services with more flexibility than ever.

With their new platform as a service model, Kinsta customers can run their applications with the most popular programming languages and frameworks, including Node.js, PHP, Python, Go, Ruby, Java, and Scala by setting up a container image automatically or use their own custom Dockerfiles to run almost any app. They can also connect with GitHub and automate deployments from source code to the Kinsta infrastructure.

Under their new database hosting offering, Kinsta customers can easily create databases with MariaDB, Redis, MySQL, and PostgreSQL, and set up internal connections with their applications in the same cluster for premium performance and security. They will be able to seamlessly create a robust ecosystem of apps and databases.

Both new services will rely on Kinsta's world-class infrastructure, which allows developers to get projects up and running in minutes while cutting down on unnecessary features, and delivers top-tier performance backed by Google Kubernetes Engine. Pricing is usage-based, allowing developers to get projects up and running for as little as $0.027/hour.

With the addition of these services and Kinsta's custom MyKinsta control panel, developers and teams will be able to simplify administration. Rather than spending time and money configuring servers and containers, users can let Kinsta handle the heavy lifting, including deployments and security.

Mark Gavalda, the CEO of Kinsta, stated, "We're building a platform where developers can find everything they need to run a web service with ease, so they can focus on creating and sharing their best work with the world."

"The launch of Kinsta's Application Hosting and Database Hosting opens the doors to so many creative possibilities!" added Jenna Recktenwald, DevOps Team Lead. "I'm eager to see what our clients create with it and how they drive our platform development further. And we get the privilege of building the infrastructure on the latest and best hardware and technology stacks."

"I hope our customers will enjoy our new services as much as we enjoyed building them," said Kristof Dombi, Head of Development Operations. "They unlock a new chapter in Kinsta's future which we couldn't be more excited about! The build environment of our new Application Hosting supports Dockerfile-based cloud-native applications. It'll enable you to build & host almost anything with us in a fast, reliable, and secure way."

New customers will receive $20 off their first month of Application Hosting and Database Hosting services, available here.

About Kinsta

Founded 10 years ago, Kinsta is one of the fastest-growing cloud hosting providers in the industry and the first to be powered by Google Cloud Platform. They utilize GCP's lightning-fast Premium Tier network, and clients can choose from 35+ data centers around the globe.

Trustpilot has over 400 five-star reviews for Kinsta, and they have been awarded Best Usability, Easiest Admin, and Users Love Us badges from G2, among others. Kinsta also holds the highest G2 score of any Managed Hosting provider or Web Hosting provider. In 2022, they were listed under the "Top 100 Fastest Growing Products."

Kinsta offers 24/7 support 365 days a year - in five languages - from their team of expert engineers. With their new Application Hosting and Database Hosting services, plus WordPress Hosting that offers support for complex installations such as Bedrock, reverse-proxy configurations, and tools such as SSH and WP-CLI, their entire platform is built with developers in mind.

For more information about Kinsta and their Application Hosting and Database Hosting solutions, visit kinsta.com or email press@kinsta.com.

Contact Information:

Kiera Kosciolek

Digital Marketing Team Lead

press@kinsta.com

3129611105



Related Images











Image 1: Kinsta: The Best Cloud Platform for Your Next Web Project





Light blue background with test reading, "The Best Cloud Platform for Your Next Web Project"









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment