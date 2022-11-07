Cyclomedia Cyclomedia data capture vehicle Cyclomedia’s imagery helps City of Louisville revitalize Vacant and Abandoned Properties

Properties are rated on severity from slightly damaged to unlivable.

This survey also allows us to identify properties on a downward trend, and intervene before they become totally unlivable.” — City of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

MIDDLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 11 during a live press briefing, City of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer described how using Cyclomedia’s insights with a property condition survey helped the city identify Vacant and Abandoned Properties (VAP). Properties are rated on severity from slightly damaged to unlivable. The approach is twofold: helping the city identify properties and intervening before they deteriorate further and identifying unlivable properties that should be rebuilt or converted into a community space.

“Over the last two years in partnership with the PVA and GIS company called Cyclomedia, the Office of Housing and Community Development has been conducting a property condition survey using Artificial Intelligence technology to give us actual pictures of properties across our city, to see how many are deteriorating and truly abandoned… This survey also rates property based on the severity of their condition from slightly damaged to totally unlivable. This survey also allows us to identify properties on a downward trend, and intervene before they become totally unlivable,” says City of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.

This is an important part of a larger effort to revitalize the city. “Many of our properties have found new life as community gardens, new owner-occupied housing, rental housing, or even as businesses. It’s extremely gratifying to see the transformations take place, and to hear from neighbors about how the positive change on one property can make such a major impact,” says Laura Grabowski, Director of the Office of Housing and Community Development.

About Cyclomedia

Founded in 1980, Cyclomedia is the leading international provider of data and software solutions virtualizing the outside world accurately on-screen. Cyclomedia customers derive actionable insights from the geodata platform to power day-to-day decisions remotely and with more accuracy, delivering exceptional ROI. Cyclomedia focuses its solutions on tax assessment, asset management, public safety, construction & engineering, utility & transportation, and insurance & real estate. Cyclomedia employs 270 people with US headquarters in in Middleton, Wisconsin, global headquarters in The Netherlands, and operations in Germany and Scandinavia.

About Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville is the largest city in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the 30th-most populous city in the United States. Today, the city is known as the home of boxer Muhammad Ali, the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Fried Chicken, the University of Louisville and its Cardinals, Louisville Slugger baseball bats, and three of Kentucky's six Fortune 500 companies: Humana, Kindred Healthcare, and Yum! Brands. Muhammad Ali International Airport, Louisville's main commercial airport, hosts UPS's worldwide hub.

