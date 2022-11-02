NGS Acquires Sunset Window Tinting, Growing Texas Operations and Gaining In-house Printing Infrastructure

NGS (National Glazing Solutions, d.b.a. NGS Films and Graphics LLC) announced today that they have acquired Sunset Glass Tinting in Houston, Texas. The acquisition expands NGS' operational footprint in the state of Texas and strengthens its custom window film and graphics printing capabilities. This was NGS' second acquisition of 2022.

"We are elated to acquire Sunset Glass Tinting," states James Beale, CEO of NGS. "We share a strong commitment to quality products, services, and customer care. Plus, their in-house printing operations and capabilities will enable us to better serve our customers nationwide with custom printed window film and graphics."

As a leader in window film and specialty graphics in the state of Texas, Sunset Glass Tinting built an impressive custom printing infrastructure and capabilities. Combining that with NGS' successful nationwide presence has the potential to change the entire industry.

"I am so excited about this acquisition," states Eddy Russell, Founder, and President of Sunset Glass Tinting. "Joining NGS is the perfect next step as it takes what we've worked so hard to build on a local level and expands it to a national customer base. I couldn't be more pleased."

NGS CEO, James Beale added, "As we continue to grow and expand NGS, our top priority is to increase our operational capabilities and strategic geographic presence so we can continue to shape the industry for the better. This acquisition does just that."

NGS is the nationwide leader in window film, printed graphics, signage, Riot Glass®, and ballistic glass.

To learn more about NGS, visit their website.

The transaction closed on November 1, 2022. Details were not disclosed.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005337/en/