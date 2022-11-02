Hall’s Beer Cheese Announces Acquisition of Mac’s Cheese Spreads
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hall’s Beer Cheese, considered to be the Original Beer Cheese and catalyst for this consumer category announces the acquisition of Mac’s Cheese Spreads. Mac’s, a family-owned local success story that is sold throughout the Commonwealth, is known for their wine and bourbon flavored cheese spreads in addition to their traditional beer cheese offering. This acquisition coincides with the retirement of Mac’s Cheese Spreads owner Cheryl McDaniel. With the addition of the Mac’s suite of products, Hall’s will enjoy an even more robust retail footprint including the continuation of Mac’s existing engagement with Total Wine as its exclusive beer cheese.
“When the opportunity came to us to acquire a brand like Mac's, we all knew it was a perfect fit. They have done an outstanding job developing recipes that everyone loves. Hall’s is excited to bring in some of these new and innovative recipes under the Hall’s Beer Cheese brand and make them available nationwide. Stay tuned for some new and exciting products from Hall's that we know our loyal fans and customers will LOVE!” –Kerry Hollifield, Director of Expanding Markets for Hall’s Beer Cheese
Mac’s Beer Cheese is a Kentucky Proud product and prioritizes local partnerships. As part of the acquisition, Hall’s will inherit the portfolio of Mac’s recipes and strategic partners.
"After eleven years of being able to follow my dream of owning my own business, Mac's Cheese Spreads, I am ready to let go. The decision to retire was easy, and I reached out to Hall's Beer Cheese because of their superior products. It will be exciting to see how Hall's may include some of my recipes into their range of products and their expanding distribution." –Cheryl McDaniel, Owner of Mac's Cheese Spreads.
About Hall’s Beer Cheese: What started as a spicy appetizer enjoyed by Central Kentuckians dining by the Kentucky River has developed into an internationally recognized brand. With earned placements in national publications like Taste of the South, Southern Living, The Wall Street Journal, Food Network, and VinePair, Hall’s enjoys a wide geography of consumer fans and is viewed by the industry as the pioneer for this consumable goods category.
The unique flavor of Hall’s Beer Cheese begins with aged Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese and finishes with a bit of spice that provides the “snap” to Hall’s Snappy Beer Cheese. The expanding suite of products from America’s best-selling beer cheese includes: Benedictine, Savory Pimento, and Hot-n-Snappy, a snappier variety of the Original. Hall’s spreads can be found on shelves at: Kroger, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, Liquor Barn, Hy-Vee, and beercheese.com
Niki Dec
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-8870
press@hgprinc.com