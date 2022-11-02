Housing prices remain soft, sales flat, throughout the Fraser Valley

/EIN News/ -- SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraser Valley housing market sales for October remained relatively unchanged from last month as prices dipped slightly across all categories.



In October, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) processed 901 sales on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®), an increase of 0.4 per cent compared to last month and a 53.5 per cent decrease compared to this time last year.

The Board received 2,186 new listings in October, a decrease of 3.8 per cent compared to September, and on par with October 2021. The month ended with a total active inventory of 5,642, a decrease of 2.8 per cent from last month but up 63.7 per cent compared to October 2021.

With a sales-to-active listings ratio of 16 per cent, the overall market was again balanced for the fifth straight month after a prolonged sellers’ market earlier in the year. (The market is considered balanced when the sales-to-active listings ratio is between 12 per cent and 20 per cent.)

“These trends suggest that the market is looking to re-establish equilibrium in the wake of last year’s intense activity and in the face of continued interest rate pressures,” said Sandra Benz, President of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “With sales continuing to lag and new inventory slow to come onstream, we’re seeing a holding pattern regarding whether to buy or list a property and expect this to continue through to year-end.”

Prices continued to soften, with month-over-month Benchmark prices down slightly across all property categories. For detached homes, prices are on par with October 2021 levels, while townhomes and apartments are up 7.7 per cent and 11.5 per cent, respectively, over 2021.

“With interest rates at their highest levels since 2006, it’s understandable that buyers and sellers are hesitant,” said Board CEO Baldev Gill. “Accordingly, they look to Fraser Valley REALTORS® for area knowledge and market expertise and analysis before making such a significant investment decision.”

The average number of days spent on the market before selling was relatively unchanged for detached homes and apartments compared to last month (34 days and 31 days, respectively). Townhomes moved more quickly at 27 days (compared to 32 days in September).

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

Single Family Detached: At $1,436,400, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home decreased 1.8 per cent compared to September 2022 and decreased 0.8 per cent compared to October 2021.

At $809,800, the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome decreased 1.5 per cent compared to September 2022 and increased 7.7 per cent compared to October 2021.

At $527,900 the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo decreased 0.5 per cent compared to September 2022 and increased 11.5 per cent compared to October 2021.



The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 4,913 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock.

