Innovative Induction Heating Technology Solving Power Plant Challenges

Thermo International has proven that its induction heating process solves the challenges of removing worn out boiler tubes in power plants & other industries.MOUNT OLIVE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thermo International has shaken things up in the world of induction heating technology by solving the removal of worn out boiler tubes in power plants and other facilities.
Previously, skilled technicians used cutting torches to slice the tube and then beat it out with chisels, This often resulted in damage to the tube sheet that required welding and machining prior to fitting and rolling in the new tubes. Company spokesman at Thermo International, Jeff Weinacker, makes a point of saying "we knew things were going to change when they started using our induction heating machine".
Weinacker continues, "We simplified the boiler tube removal by utilizing our portable induction machine with a specially designed internal coil. This heated the tube rapidly where it is rolled into the tube sheet. The tube reaches 2500F degrees within 30-90 seconds. This rapid heating causes the tube to attempt to expand. Since it is constrained by the tube sheet and is heated to a malleable temperature, the tube shrinks. It saved an enormous amount of time. Ultimately we knew it was going to be of huge benefit to our customers because it is a process that is safe, prevents damage and is less time consuming. We actually hope others follow suit."
Thermo International was established in 2009. It has been doing business 13 years and it has always aimed to continually solve customers industrial challenges with innovative induction heating machines.
Boiler tube removals are just one of many industrial problems that are solved with Thermo International's highly advanced induction heating machines. The company and its affiliates around the world have proven these claims time and time again. All work is supported by highly trained personnel that assist on all projects.
Thermo International's advanced induction heating machines are available to buy and rental by contacting the company's headquarters in the Flanders section of Mount Olive, NJ at 973-970-9500.
