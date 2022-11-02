V. James DeSimone Named to Three Top Lawyer Lists for 2022
Los Angeles civil rights and employment attorney V. James DeSimone
Recognized for outstanding achievements as leading Plaintiff Employment & Civil Rights Lawyer, top Labor & Employment Attorney and top Plaintiff AttorneyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney V. James DeSimone has been honored by Lawdragon on their 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment & Civil Rights Lawyers in the United States of America guide, and by California’s leading legal publication, the Los Angeles Daily Journal, as one of the top Labor & Employment attorneys and Plaintiff attorneys in California.
With more than 30 years of expertise in employment and civil rights litigation, DeSimone founded his Marina Del Rey-based firm in 2015 and represents clients in wrongful death matters, discrimination, harassment and wrongful termination cases, and in civil rights cases including police misconduct, and cases involving traumatic physical or emotional injuries.
One recent notable victory was a workplace harassment lawsuit brought on behalf of an African American phlebotomist at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.
The jury awarded her $1.6 million in damages after finding that the woman was subjected to harassment because of her race, exposing her to a hostile work environment that her supervisors failed to prevent. The award was substantially upheld on appeal and the defendant’s motion for a new trial was denied. Following this case, DeSimone was retained by two more female African-American phlebotomists with similar claims of racial discrimination and harassment against the hospital.
Not only has DeSimone earned victories for labor and employment cases, but his dedication to achieve justice for victims of civil rights violations has landed him spots on the Leading Plaintiff Employment & Civil Rights Lawyers guide and the Top Plaintiff Lawyers list in California. Most recently, he represented the family of a homeless man who was misidentified as a deceased person by the Orange County coroner. After the family was told that his body was verified through fingerprints, they accepted the remains and held a funeral and a wake, only to later discover that he was still alive.
In a jury trial, DeSimone demonstrated that the Orange County coroner’s office was negligent in its misidentification of the man and engaged in a cover-up, ultimately securing the family $1.5 million in damages.
DeSimone continues to be a leader and teacher in the areas of civil rights and employment law and recently spoke at the California Employment Lawyers Association’s annual conference on the topic of employment law and jury trials with a focus on voir dire and opening statements.
DeSimone has been named to the Daily Journal’s Top Labor & Employment Lawyers 12 times and every year since 2016. This is his first year receiving recognition on their Top Plaintiff Lawyers list and Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Plaintiff Employment & Civil Rights Lawyers guide. DeSimone is also honored as a Top 100 SuperLawyer in Southern California for the past five years and is also annually honored in Best Lawyers and Best Law Firms by US News.
DeSimone and his team provide vigorous and compassionate representation and he remains accessible through his periodic social media posts on his cases and his views on current events with a focus on civil rights, safety, and positive change.
