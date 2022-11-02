Adopt a Shelter Dog Month: Greater Good Charities and Mars Petcare Teamed Up for $250,000 Donation to Support Shelter Pets

Percentage of PEDIGREE® product sales during campaign donated to animal welfare community

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, Wash., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of October’s Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, Greater Good Charities and Mars Petcare joined together to donate $250,000 to support pets in shelters across the country. As pet intakes have increased since 2021[1], many shelters and rescue organizations need support to care for their adoptable pets while they wait for their forever homes. For every purchase of the PEDIGREE® brand’s products from October 3 – 16 on Chewy.com across the U.S., the brand committed to donating 10 percent of the proceeds, up to $250,000, to support shelters within Greater Good Charities’ network of animal welfare organizations.



“In this post-pandemic era, animal shelters are facing economic hardships, staffing and veterinarian shortages, causing restrictions in their ability to care for pets,” said Liz Baker, CEO for Greater Good Charities. “This generous donation helps support our efforts during this challenging time to help provide care, medical treatment, nutritious food, supplies, and life-saving transport for shelter dogs across the country.”

The PEDIGREE brand is committed to dog adoption, and donations from this program will assist Greater Good Charities in their efforts to provide care, medical treatment, nutritious food, supplies, and transport for shelter dogs in their network of animal welfare organizations across the U.S.

“With the help of pet parents and our Greater Good Charities partners, we are thrilled to be able to provide much needed support to shelter and rescue pets across the country,” said Josh Evertsen, Senior Vice President of Customer Development at Mars Petcare. “This campaign furthers our ambition to end pet homelessness and directly supports our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.”

Greater Good Charities is a global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet and has provided more than $475 million in cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support worldwide. Additionally, Greater Good Charities has provided more than 31.6 million meals for Ukrainian pets of refugees displaced in Ukraine and fleeing to neighboring countries, and to struggling animal shelters in Ukraine. Since 2011, Greater Good Charities has provided over 539 million meals to help pets in need.

Everything Mars Petcare does is in service of a world where pets are healthy, happy, and welcome. As part of its BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, Mars Petcare continues to provide grants, resources, and support to animal welfare organizations around the country, as well as municipalities and pet parents, helping to ensure people and pets can live happy lives together. In addition, PEDIGREE Foundation, developed in 2008, has given nearly $10M in grants to support the great work of shelters and rescues across the country to help end pet homelessness.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has provided more than $475 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world’s pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We’re also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

About the PEDIGREE® Brand

The PEDIGREE® Brand is built on an unwavering love for all dogs and a commitment to dog adoption. Proudly part of Mars, Incorporated, the PEDIGREE Brand is the number one brand of dog food and treats in the world, feeding more dogs than any other brand. The PEDIGREE Brand offers a wide variety of products and formats for dogs at every life stage. Thanks to purchases of PEDIGREE products by dog lovers across the U.S., the PEDIGREE brand has donated over $12 Million to PEDIGREE Foundation to support their mission of helping all dogs find a loving, forever home. For more information on the PEDIGREE brand, visit www.Pedigree.com and to learn more about PEDIGREE Foundation, visit www.PedigreeFoundation.org

