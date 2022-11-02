Ferrellgas Continues Partnership with Operation Warm

/EIN News/ -- LIBERTY, Mo., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), one of the nation’s largest propane logistics companies, is proud to announce it is once again partnering with Operation Warm to provide winter coats for families in need. The national nonprofit organization has served more than 4.6 million children across the United States and Canada since it was founded in 1998.

Ferrellgas strives to give back to communities across the country by working with organizations like Operation Warm. It’s part of the Ferrellgas Century Project, through which the company pledges its commitment to various Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives leading up to its 100th year in business in 2039. “The Ferrellgas family is proud to support Operation Warm again this year. It is part of our ongoing mission to help families in the communities we serve,” says Ferrellgas Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche.

Operation Warm’s slogan is, ‘more than a coat.’ The organization strives to not only provide warmth and comfort, but to also boost confidence and give hope for a brighter tomorrow. “We’re excited to partner with Ferrellgas in supporting the families they serve,” says Grace Sica, Executive Director, Operation Warm. “Ferrellgas understands that something as simple as a warm winter coat can impact a child’s life in a practical and meaningful way.” Operation Warm also provides new shoes to toddlers and children through its Warm Soles program.

As we enter the fall and winter months, the need for assistance may be greater than ever this year. “Partnering with Operation Warm is a perfect fit for Ferrellgas. We want every child to be confident and succeed, no matter the hardships their family may be facing,” says Zertuche.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at around 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com .

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that provides warmth, confidence, and hope through basic need programs that connect underserved children to community resources they need to thrive. Over the last 23 years, Operation Warm and its partners have used brand-new coats and shoes as a bridge for families in need to access everything from flu shots to new books. To make a lasting impact on the lives of children, visit www.operationwarm.org .

