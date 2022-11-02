MasterCraft Delivers More Connectivity, Convenience and Comfort to Entry-Level Lineup with All-New NXT21 & NXT23

New NXT21 & NXT23 Set a Higher Standard for Entry-Level Lineup with Best-in-Class Wave Performance, Spacious Hybrid Bow Design, Added Storage & Standard Telematics

/EIN News/ -- VONORE, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary, today announced the expansion of its popular entry-level NXT lineup with the all-new 2023 NXT21 and NXT23. Designed to unlock the ultimate summer adventure, the NXT21 and NXT23 set a new standard for entry-level towboats, as the new models deliver the segments best wakes and waves, world-class performance, and more connectivity, convenience, and comfort.



Featuring uncompromising craftsmanship and reliability that’s synonymous with MasterCraft, the NXT21 and NXT23 boast an all-new hybrid bow design, increased ballast, added storage and seating capacity, along with the revolutionary SurfStar system and added connectivity through the MasterCraft Connect app and standard telematics. Durable and uncomplicated, the two new entry-level offerings are built to live life to the fullest and provide the ultimate all-day, on-water experience for boaters at an approachable price point.

“Since the introduction of the NXT line in 2015, consumers have enjoyed the MasterCraft promise of high-quality, high-performance towboats at an entry-level offering,” said George Steinbarger, Chief Revenue Officer at MasterCraft. “Now, having heard the call from consumers for a 21-foot and 23-foot entry-level towboat, the NXT21 and NXT23 raise the bar across the entire entry-level towboat segment. We’ve thoughtfully designed these new models with the every-day boater and their family in mind – ultimately delivering the next-generation of NXT.”

UNMATCHED QUALITY AND COMFORT

Assembled on the same production line as the top-tier X and XStar boats, the NXT lineup offers the same craftsmanship and attention to detail that only MasterCraft delivers. Both the all-new NXT21 and NXT23 are handcrafted using premium high-quality materials including industry-leading towers, premium billet aluminum accents, and available CoolFeel vinyl that ensure a more comfortable and refined on-water experience. During the summer, additional shade options will keep everyone onboard cool and comfortable. The new hybrid bow design boasts the classic styling of a traditional bow while still offering a spacious layout and ample storage provided by the pickle fork design. With more space, the NXT21 has seating for 14 people and the NXT23 comfortably fits 16.

INCREASED CONNECTIVITY

Standard for all MasterCraft’s in 2023, the new NXT21 and NXT23 come equipped with onboard telematics sensors providing remote boat visibility. Through the MasterCraft Connect app, boaters can monitor their boat’s health, view and share critical data, and alert their local dealer for service needs. Additionally, both models can be equipped with an advanced Klipsch Audio sound system with Bluetooth connectivity to deliver a wireless, enhanced audio experience.

To stay connected and keep the music going all-day long, both models can be equipped with wireless phone chargers throughout the helm and cockpit.

TOTAL CONVENIENCE

To maximize the customer’s on-water experience, the NXT21 and NXT23 come standard with the Z6 tower and Essential clamping board racks with improved functionality. Combined with a newly-designed bimini featuring surf sleeves, MasterCraft now offers the most board storage in the industry. For even more fun on the water, the NXT21 and NXT23 also come with a newly designed pop-up ski pylon that quickly raises and lowers with an easy twist for those who want to tube or ski. Finally, both models will offer an all-new swim step option that easily flips down from the swim platform allowing easy entry in and out of the water for children and adults alike.

BEST-IN-CLASS PERFORMANCE

The NXT family delivers top-tier MasterCraft surf performance at an approachable price point. From beginners to advanced surfers, there is flexibility to customize the shape, push, length, and size of the wave for any rider or skill level. Featuring a class-leading ballast capacity of 3,000lbs combined with the SurfStar system, the NXT21 and NXT23 deliver perfectly-sculpted wakes and waves for everyone in your crew. Both models come standard with the Ilmor Marine 6.0L engine with a factory-backed 5 year / 500-hour warranty and 7 year / 1000-hour Ilmor engine warranty. Ilmor offers the most high-performance and reliable towboat engines on the market, guaranteeing more family-fun time on the water.

The NXT23 will be available starting this November, while the NXT21 will hit the showroom floor January 2023. To learn more about MasterCraft’s new NXT21 and NXT23, please visit www.mastercraft.com/adventureunlocked

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

