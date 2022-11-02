Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 286,131 in the last 365 days.

Federated States of Micronesia Independence Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) on the 36th anniversary of your independence on November 3.

Since the beginning of our bilateral ties, the FSM and the United States have enjoyed a deep friendship marked by democratic values and a shared commitment to promoting a free, open, resilient, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The Compact of Free Association has been a cornerstone of this strong relationship for many decades. With the leadership of Ambassador Joseph Yun as Special Presidential Envoy for Compact Negotiations, the United States looks forward to strengthening our enduring partnership with the FSM through the negotiations.

As a close friend and partner, the United States sends its best wishes to the people of the Federated States of Micronesia as you celebrate this special day.

You just read:

Federated States of Micronesia Independence Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.