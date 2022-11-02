Federated States of Micronesia Independence Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) on the 36th anniversary of your independence on November 3.

Since the beginning of our bilateral ties, the FSM and the United States have enjoyed a deep friendship marked by democratic values and a shared commitment to promoting a free, open, resilient, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The Compact of Free Association has been a cornerstone of this strong relationship for many decades. With the leadership of Ambassador Joseph Yun as Special Presidential Envoy for Compact Negotiations, the United States looks forward to strengthening our enduring partnership with the FSM through the negotiations.

As a close friend and partner, the United States sends its best wishes to the people of the Federated States of Micronesia as you celebrate this special day.