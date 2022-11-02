Multi-Cloud Management Market to Rise to US$ 5,272.56 Mn, Globally, by 2029 at 8.0% CAGR, Says The Insight Partners
The market study of Multi-Cloud Management Market 2022 Industry research report supports minimize the risks of uncertainties and aids in taking sound decisions.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest study on "Multi-Cloud Management Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component, Deployment, Application, Verticals and Geography," the market is projected to grow from US$ 3,320.02 million in 2022 to US$ 5,272.56 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2028. The market research report is a demonstrated source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, size, share, growth, demand, opportunities and industry status. The report can get accurate, in-depth information on latest market trends, future directions and unexplored avenues across industry verticals.
Multi-Cloud Management Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Flexera, International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Zerto Ltd., VMware, Inc., Snow Software, Inc., UnityOneCloud and Dynatrace, Inc. are among the leading players profiled in the multi-cloud management market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments under multi-cloud management market are mentioned below:
In 2022, Snow Software announced that the company enhanced its Snow Commander product, which is designed to help the firms to advance their cloud journey.
In 2022, Micro Focus announced that the company included SaaS support for its Hybrid Cloud Management X (HCMX) Solution.
Multi-Cloud Management Market Scope and Market Size:
By Component (Software and Service)
By Deployment (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Application (Infrastructure and Resource Management, Identity and Policy Management, Compliance Management, Metering and Billing, and Provisioning and Lifecycle Management)
By Verticals (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Government, Retail and Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Science, and Others)
Increase in Data Generation and Rise in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Choose Your Own Device (CYOD) Trends to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Multi-Cloud Management Market Growth during Forecast Period
Multi-Cloud Management Market: Industry Overview
The multi-cloud management market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness impressive growth during 2022–2028. The region comprises developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea; several Southeastern countries; and developed economies such as Australia and Japan. Countries in Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, have been evolving their technology concepts and using various technologies to manage their cloud effectively. Europe is well known for well-developed countries that favor adopting and applying new technologies. Also, the European Commission is co-investing in the deployment of common European data spaces for sectors such as agriculture, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and transport, to ensure that more data becomes available for use in the European economy and society and controlling the companies and individuals generating data, which explains the increased penetration of multi-cloud management in this region.
Multi-Cloud Management Market Diversification Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):
North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)
Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)
South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)
Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)
Key Questions and Answer:
• What are reasons behind multi-cloud management market growth?
o Surge in need to avoid vendor lock-in augments the growth of the multi-cloud management market.
• What are market opportunities for multi-cloud management market?
o Increase in data generation and rise in Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Choose Your Own Device (CYOD) Trends are creating growth opportunity for the market players operating into the market.
• Which region to dominate the multi-cloud management market in the forecast period?
o North America dominated the multi-cloud management Market in 2021. Growing availability of high-speed connectivity, increase in cloud adoption, increase in the growth of IoT, rapid adoption of work from home policy and emerging technology to help IoT adoption are the crucial factors assisting the market growth over the projected period in North America.
• What are the future trends for multi-cloud management market?
o Acceptance of cloud solutions as mainstream IT deployment option is one of the major trends in the multi-cloud management market.
• Who are the major vendors in the multi-cloud management market?
BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Flexera, International Business Machines Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Zerto Ltd., VMware, Inc., Snow Software, Inc., UnityOneCloud, Dynatrace, Inc. are the leading companies in the multi-cloud management market.
