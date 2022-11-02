Submit Release
Summit to Participate in 2022 Hovde Group Financial Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- MOOREFIELD, W.Va. , Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announced that H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be meeting individually with various institutional investors and analysts in conjunction with the 2022 Hovde Group Financial Services Conference in Miami, FL on Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4, 2022.

A copy of their presentation materials is available on the Company’s website at https://www.summitfgi.com/news/presentations.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $3.9 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, and Kentucky. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummitBank.com and 44 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

Contact:  Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
Telephone: (304) 530-0552
Email:  rtissue@summitfgi.com


