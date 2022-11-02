Drive Greater Sales Value, Volume and Velocity at Transform Connect, Hosted by Showpad

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Showpad , the global leader in sales enablement technology, has opened registration for sales enablement conference Transform Connect 2022 . Set to take place virtually on November 9, 2022, the event is open to everyone across the sales and marketing landscape and is free to attend.



Unveiling what’s next for the sales enablement industry, Transform Connect will focus on what it means to build deeper, smarter and more rewarding connections with buyers, in turn maximizing value, volume and velocity across the sales cycle.

Designed to support Showpad’s current and prospective customers, attendees will enjoy a packed agenda including:

Insight into what’s next for sales enablement as the category matures and its impact broadens – led by Showpad’s CEO, Hendrik Isebaert;

A first look at the next generation of Showpad’s product innovations, and how we’re redefining the category – with Showpad’s CPO, Tony Grout;

How customers are using Showpad to deliver daily success for their organizations, including a panel – led by Showpad’s new Chief Customer Officer, Virginia Miracle.



And if that’s not enough of an incentive to attend, we have assembled a grade-A lineup of speakers including:

Melissa M. Proctor : Executive VP and CMO of the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, as well as author of From Ball Girl to CMO

: Executive VP and CMO of the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, as well as author of From Ball Girl to CMO Kim Scott : CEO coach, tech leader and author of the world-renowned, Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity

: CEO coach, tech leader and author of the world-renowned, Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity Donald C. Kelly: Founder and chief evangelist of The Sales Evangelist – a specialist sales consultancy; and host of The Sales Evangelist podcast, which has an audience spanning 155 countries



Customers also confirmed to speak include:

Andela

Atlas Copco

Corteva Agriscience

Dupont

Promega

Schneider Electric

“As economies contract and the headwinds close in, there is no better time for organizations to engage with their sales cycles and reevaluate what they need to fortify themselves against the choppy waters ahead,” said Hendrik Isebaert, CEO of Showpad. “With effective sales enablement solutions in place, it’s possible to not just withstand challenging sales environments, but to accelerate growth too.”

“This year’s Transform Connect is designed to supercharge the sales motions of customers and prospects, bring value at every stage of the sales cycle, and redefine what good looks like for both today and for the future,” said Isebaert. “We’re excited to bring our customers and partners together at Transform to share best practices and accelerate their path to sales enablement excellence.”

Registration for Transform 2022 is open now. Ahead of the event, Showpad is offering organizations the opportunity to assess their sales enablement maturity, in order to better understand areas for growth and improvement, via Showpad’s Enablement Maturity Calculator .

To learn more about Showpad, visit: https://www.showpad.com/

About Showpad

Founded in 2011, Showpad is a global leader in sales enablement technology. As an architect of the sales enablement category, Showpad provides B2B revenue teams with a modern SaaS solution that closes deals efficiently and maximizes value and volume in hybrid sales. Supported by a unified software platform that combines both content and coaching, customer-facing teams can access the required content, skills, knowledge, and tools all in one place to deliver impactful conversations and a differentiated, buyer-centric experience.

Partnering with organizations of all sizes and maturity levels in more than 50 countries, Showpad supports strategic alignment and efficiency across revenue teams. From SMEs to enterprise brands such as Dow, GE, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners, Showpad is a proven revenue accelerator.

Dual-headquartered in Chicago, IL and Ghent, Belgium, Showpad is powered by a global and diverse workforce. For more information, visit showpad.com .

Press Contact

Sasha Dookhoo

showpad@crenshawcomm.com