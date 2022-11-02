American House Village at Bloomfield Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting on November 15th

American House Village at Bloomfield currently accepting new resident applications

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, Michigan, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American House Senior Living Communities and REDICO are celebrating the grand opening of American House Village at Bloomfield with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The new senior living community is located within the Village at Bloomfield, a mixed-use development at Telegraph Road north of Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Township and Pontiac. American House Village at Bloomfield features 150 units, offering independent living in a modern, but cozy community setting.

“From inception, REDICO envisioned a development that would serve the broader community in every conceivable way. The Village at Bloomfield includes multifamily housing, fitness, medical, hotel rooms, grocery, convenience retail, home goods and office. And now, we are pleased to complete our development with housing for seniors, said Dale Watchowski, CEO, American House Senior Living Communities and president and CEO, REDICO.

Amenities and services will include restaurant-style dining, salon, fitness and wellness center, game lounge, activities center and much more.

“We are excited to welcome the larger Bloomfield/Pontiac community and have the ability to bring American House’s well-respected brand of senior living to more seniors and families in Southeast Michigan,” said Watchowski.

To reserve a new apartment, call Kyra Jackman at (947) 232-6420 For more information or to schedule a tour, visit americanhouse.com/village-at-bloomfield.

###

About American House

Founded in 1979, American House Senior Living Communities provides high-quality independent living, assisted living and memory care housing for seniors in the Midwest, New England, and Southeast. For more information, please visit www.americanhouse.com .

About REDICO

For more than 50 years, REDICO (Real Estate Development and Investment Company), has been a national leader in the real estate industry. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, REDICO offers a diverse portfolio of services, including real estate development, investment, asset management, property management, capital partnering and leasing. For more information, visit www.redico.com.

Alyse Wagner American House Senior Living Communities 7347768378 awagner@americanhouse.com