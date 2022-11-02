Submit Release
CN Sets New Grain Movement Record

/EIN News/ -- October was the best month ever for grain movement

MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced that October was the single best month ever for Western Canadian grain movement on CN’s network. The Company moved over 3.23 million metric tonnes of grain from Western Canada. This exceeds the previous record set in October 2020 by over 50,000 metric tonnes and follows an all-time record set for weekly movement earlier in the month. These records were accomplished despite some challenges in the supply chain that CN and its supply chain partners addressed by working together.

“Our railroaders have once again surpassed expectations and delivered for the North American economy and I would like to thank them for their stellar work. Our people are the key to our success and I am proud that we continue to set records.”

- Rob Reilly, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, CN

“Our performance is a testament to what can be accomplished through supply chain cooperation and collaboration. When the end-to-end supply chain runs well, we can move grain to ports and return railcars quickly to elevators to get more grain on the move. We would like to thank our supply chain partners for their part in this accomplishment and we look forward to continuing to work together.”

- Doug MacDonald, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, CN

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
438-455-3692
media@cn.ca 		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

