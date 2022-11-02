Coherent Optical Equipment Market Value to Surpass USD 37.18 Billion by 2026

coherent optical equipment market size

Enormous demand for high quality visuals & audio with rapid internet speed is the major factor driving the growth of the coherent optical equipment market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global coherent optical equipment market was pegged at $18.64 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $37.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Chief reasons for market fluctuations

Increase insignificance of high-speed bandwidth, technological advancement across the world, and growing Internet penetration have boosted the growth of the global coherent optical equipment market. However, high initial investment hampers the market growth. On the contrary, expansion in rural areas is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Wavelength-division multiplexer (WDM) segment dominated the market

By equipment, the wavelength-division multiplexer (WDM) segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global coherent optical equipment market, owing to high adoption of WDM among network carriers and service providers across the globe. However, the optical switches segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the adoption of the mechanical switch and MEMS switch in an optical network among the telecom and networking industry.

Data center segment to portray the fastest growth through 2026

The data center segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, due to advancements in networking technologies that supported the evolution of IoT devices. However, the networking segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global coherent optical equipment market. This is pertaining to the advancements in networking technologies that supported the evolution of IoT devices.

North America held the largest share

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounted for around two-fifths of the market, due to rapid shift to next-generation technologies and networks. However, the global coherent optical equipment market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for the Internet in developing countries, such as India, China, and Taiwan, rising industrialization, and increasing awareness associated with the benefits of the technology in the region.

Major market players –

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Ciena Corporation

• Fujitsu Limited

• ECI Telecom Ltd

• Infinera Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Nokia Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Key Findings of the Study –

• By technology, the 100G segment dominated the coherent optical equipment market. However, the 200G segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period in the coherent optical equipment industry.

• On the basis of equipment, the wavelength-division multiplexer (WDM) segment is anticipated garner the highest revenue in coherent optical equipment market share in 2018.

• As per application, the networking segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2018.

• Depending on end user, the service provider segment generated the highest revenue in 2018. However, the industries sector is expected to witness considerable growth in the near future.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth in terms of CAGR in the upcoming years.

