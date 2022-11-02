Eaton introduces new TVS® X3100 supercharger rotating group exclusively for aftermarket applications

Intelligent power management company Eaton today introduced its Twin Vortices Series (TVS®) X3100 supercharger for aftermarket applications. A new design based on both the R-Series and V-Series rotors, the X-Series was developed specifically for aftermarket customers whose primary goal is maximum airflow efficiency at higher supercharger speeds.

The X-series rotor is a three-lobe, high-twist design that moves 30% more air than the R2650 at comparable pulley speeds while maintaining the same design footprint within the engine compartment. The product is featured as part of a new Magnuson supercharger kit installed in a 1957 Chevrolet at Eaton's booth (22743) at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

"The all-new Eaton TVS X3100 is the first rotor design developed specifically for the aftermarket and not for an OEM," said Tim Bauer, vice president, Aftermarket, Eaton's Vehicle Group North America. "The three-lobe design of the V-Series maintains engine packaging size, while the high-twist design from the R-series improves the high-speed flow efficiency. Ultimately, the X3100 pushes more air at the same power input as the R2650 and can be tuned by our customers to their specifications."

The X3100 was developed in response to customer demand for greater airflow from a same-sized engine package. Eaton's TVS supercharger aftermarket partners can now provide even greater performance to their customers with only slight modifications to their existing housings for a better under-hood fit and quicker time to market.

Compared to the R2650, the new design offers:

17% larger displacement (3100cc vs. 2650cc).

Over 30% more airflow at 18,000 RPM and 14 psi boost (2.0 PR).

Approximately 11% more volumetrically efficient.

"Eaton supercharger components offer unsurpassed quality and dependability, providing consistent performance for the life of the product," Bauer said. "Our testing protocols and flow-mapping are repeatable and in line with automotive engineering industry standards."

Eaton is a global leader in supercharger technology, producing more than 9 million units over more than 30 years. All Eaton supercharger components are produced with state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and feature a patented rotor coating for improved efficiency. Eaton's powder coating fills gaps between rotor lobes, tips and faces to mitigate air leakage and creates a near-zero clearance between components, resulting in optimal performance.

Aftermarket superchargers with Eaton TVS Technology are available exclusively from our supercharger partners, which include Magnuson Products, LLC; Harrop Engineering; Edelbrock; Roush Performance; and Superchargers Online. Contact them for specific application information regarding the X3100. Learn more about Eaton's new TVS X3100 supercharger rotating group at EatonPerformance.com.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, operate sustainably, and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and doing what's best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

