Mission Critical Communication Market Size to hit 8.6% of CAGR, Globally, by 2028
Mission Critical Communication Market size to reach USD 27,876.68 Million by 2028NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing use of connected devices and surged demand for a dependable network during emergencies fuel the performance of the mission critical communication industry. Mission critical communication devices can operate effectively in situations where commercial or conventional communication networks do not operate. The public, enterprise, industrial, and government sectors require ultra-reliability, low latency, or high bandwidth capabilities, which are the major factors contributing to the mission critical communication market growth.
The mission critical communication market is expected to grow from US$ 17,031.56 million in 2022 to US$ 27,876.68 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2028.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Motorola Solutions; Thales Group; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; and Hytera Communications Corporation Ltd. are few mission critical communication market players profiled in the market study. The market is highly fragmented with several players localized in a specific region to cater to domestic demands. Ascom Holding AG; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia Corporation; TASSTA GmbH; and Zenitel are among other mission critical communication market players considered during the market study.
Strategic Insights:
In March 2022, Williams Communication Services (WCS), an indigenous communications corporation based in Canada, was granted a contract by the Canadian Ministry of The Solicitor General (SOLGEN) to supply a multisite PowerTrunk-T TETRA and related equipment to 31 correctional and youth facilities.
In December 2020, BAI Communications won a five-year contract to run the NSW Telco Authority's Public Safety Network (PSN). Spanning over 325,000 km2, the network processes an average of 1.47 million calls per month and maintains 99.95% reliability to serve state-wide mission-critical communications during disasters. The contract is based on a new service delivery model created in partnership with the NSW Police Force, NSW Ambulance Service, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service, and the NSW State Emergency Service.
COVID-19 Impact on Mission Critical Communication Market
Various Asian Pacific economies witnessed a sharp decline in their gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 due to the sudden closedown of most regional economic activities. Many countries in the region have well-established oil & gas, maritime, mining, transportation, and telecommunications industries. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the pandemic severely affected countries such as India, Australia, China, and Japan.
In April 2021, Airbus chose Arubaito India Private Limited as its value-added reseller to deliver its Tactilon Agnet 500 communication and collaboration platform to the Indian market. BSNL will provide Airbus Tactilon Agnet 500 platform for usage on mobile broadband networks as part of this contract. This collaboration solution features push-to-talk, video calls, group information sharing, real-time location monitoring, end-to-end encryption, and emergency alerts. Defense, police and other law enforcement agencies, transportation, healthcare, power utility, airports, ports, mining, oil & gas, disaster management, and other businesses will be able to benefit from secure voice, text, and data communications solutions, either peer to peer or in a group, while using BSNL's network. Gradually the demand for MCX is gaining momentum among despite of pandemic situation, and this factor will endure to benefit the mission critical communication market.
Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest CAGR in the mission critical communication market during the forecast period. The projected market growth of the region is attributed to an increase in the number of industries in developing countries such as China, India, and Japan. These countries are investing in critical communication equipment for the benefit of their citizens. For example, Sepura and its partner, Consort Digital, provided a complete communication solution to Mauritius, offering voice and data communications via Sepura TETRA radios to the new Mauritius Metro Express. The products will be backed by daily duties such as maintenance, cleaning, and employee resources. Such deployments are likely to boost the mission critical communication market share in APAC.
