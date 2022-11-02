Have priorities to meet our climate goals been dampened? An urgent appeal to phase out fossil fuels and invest in green energy.

UK, November 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Have priorities to meet our climate goals been dampened? An urgent appeal to phase out fossil fuels and invest in green energy.The Healthy Futures Climate Change Campaign is calling on the UK public to sign a letter of support to address the government's commitment to work towards our climate goals - as a matter of urgency.Our continued dependency on fossil fuels is not only contributing to the climate crisis and impacting global health but also leaving us, the British public to suffer the direct consequences of drastic fuel prices."Climate change represents the greatest threat to global health of the 21st century. We have witnessed one of the hottest years on record in the UK, causing heat exhaustion, spikes in toxic air pollution and worsening heart and lung conditions. Impacts are felt throughout the world too, seen in the devastating floods in Pakistan and mass droughts in East Africa. People are losing homes, livelihoods and food security whilst no longer having access to the vital healthcare they need." Advises Melissa Jones, Healthy Futures Representative.Climate Change is a health emergency and urgent action is needed to reach the ultimate objective of net zero. We're asking the UK Government to recommit to phasing out fossil fuels and make investments in cleaner energy infrastructure for the sake of our, and the planet's healthy futures.We're calling on the UK public to sign in support of this appeal and help the UK Government to their promises and our mutual goals. Let's #HoldThemToIt!