Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market Size to Cross USD 11,614.32 Mn by 2027 - The Insight Partners

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market for Penicillin and Combination Drugs Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR during 2020–2027NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new market research study on “Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Drug Class, Indication, and Distribution Channel,” the market is expected to reach US$ 11,614.32 million by 2027 from US$ 9,106.40 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing prevalence of urinary tract infections, aging population, and emerging computing technologies for urine diagnostics. However, the lack of product awareness in emerging countries and effects associated with medication obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent.
Urinary tract infection (UTI treatment) is the infection of the lower or upper urinary tract and occurs due to colonization of microbial pathogen in the bladder or kidneys. The symptoms of UTI treatment are pain with urination, frequent urination and urination feeling despite having an empty bladder. UTI is more common in women as compared to men as their urethra is comparatively smaller. There are two types of urinary tract infections: complicated urinary tract infection and uncomplicated urinary tract infection.
The urinary tract infection treatment market majorly consists of the players such Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., ALLERGAN, Pfizer Inc., Cipla Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Shionogi Inc., Amway and DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences among others. The companies have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. The companies have adopted several inorganic and organic strategies to accelerate their growth and improve their market position.
March, 2017 - Pfizer launched Zavicefta (ceftazidime-avibactam) in the U.K. and Germany, a new antibiotic to treat complicated infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria. Pfizer expects to launch Zavicefta in additional markets outside the U.S. throughout 2017 and 2018
April, 2019 - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd announced the launch of a generic version of VESIcare (solifenacin succinate) Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, in the U.S.
February, 2020 - Cipla USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the leading global pharmaceutical company Cipla Limited, announced the acquisition of the prescription drug ZEMDRI (Plazomicin) from Achaogen Inc.
The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan (China). The impacts of this outbreak are being felt across several markets in the world. The demand for urinary tract infection treatment solutions has reduced amid this global crisis due to a significant shift in the focus toward the management, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19.
R&D in UTI treatment is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the players in the global urinary tract infection treatment market. For instance, in July 2018, Lupin received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for generic Nitrofurantoin capsules. It is a generic version of Macrodantin offered by Alvogen Malta Operations Ltd. It is used to treat UTI caused by Staphylococcus aureus, enterococci, etc. Further, in February 2020, a France-based pharmaceutical company announced Exblifep, a combination of a novel extended-spectrum beta-lactamase inhibitor, enmetazobactam, and cefepime. i.e., the fourth-generation cephalosporin, which achieved primary endpoints in a clinical trial for complicated UTIs. Moreover, in July 2019, Healthy.io, a smartphone camera-based solutions developer, announced an agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. placing Healthy.io's Dip UTI test kits in boots pharmacies throughout the UK.
