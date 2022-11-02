Kool Carers Southeast Receive £20,000 Grant to Expand its Services
A young carers charity, Kool Carers Southeast is to expand its counselling services after receiving a £20,000 grant from Essex-based, Provide Community.
A young carers charity, Kool Carers Southeast is to expand its counselling services after receiving a £20,000 grant from Essex-based healthcare social enterprise, Provide Community as part of its community grant-giving initiative.
Founded in 2017 by social and youth worker, Rachel Tungate, Kool Carers Southeast provides professional support and guidance for young carers aged 8-18 years old.
Operating in the Basildon Borough and Brentwood, the charity provides a safe and comfortable environment for young carers to develop social and life skills that help build resilience, enabling positive participation in their communities.
The grant will help fund the charity's counselling service which includes family therapy, couples counselling, and one-to-one therapeutic intervention that is tailored to suit the needs of individuals. The charity’s fundamental aim is to equip young carers with the necessary tools and strategies to regulate and manage their own mental health until statutory intervention is put in place.
CEO of Kool Carers Southeast Limited, Rachel Tungate commented on receiving the grant: “Since the pandemic, Kool Carers has experienced a 161% increase in its request for support. The grant we have received from Provide Community has proven a critical lifeline for so many of our families requiring therapeutic intervention.
“In addition, Kool Carers is looking to be able to facilitate a tailored version of its Being Kind to your Body and Mind 7-week workshop to young carers, following the success of the pilot programme delivered to young carers’ parents and carers.”
Nicola Yarnall, Chair of the Council of Governors at Provide said; “As an employee-owned company that reinvests to the community, it’s great to see the money being used to make a positive impact on children’s lives.”
“This money will enable the charity to continue providing its counselling service to children, parents and families in need of therapeutic intervention.”
ABOUT PROVIDE COMMUNITY
Established in 2011, Provide Community is a social enterprise delivering a range of community health and social care services across Essex and East Anglia.
Provide Community operates as a Community Interest Company (CIC), dedicated to reinvesting its profits back into the communities it serves.
With a vision to transform lives through care, innovation, and compassion, the company has a growing portfolio of divisions dedicated to delivering ongoing improvement, accessibility, and quality of services. An example is Provide Digital, creating intelligent digital solutions for better health experiences.
As an employee-owned enterprise, Provide Community’s workforce of over 1200 colleagues is responsible for making key business decisions, including nominating local causes to benefit from funding and donation initiatives. To date, the company has donated over £3.5 million to charities, education, and community organisations.
Provide Community is also one of three organisations that make up Mid and South Essex Community Collaborative (MSECC), which has been nationally recognised as a regional exemplar for its sharing of best practices, collaboration, and innovation to improve the quality and efficiency of health and social care services.
