Kool Carers Southeast Receive £20,000 Grant to Expand its Services

Kool Carers Southeast provide respite for young carers, including outdoor activities.

A young carers charity, Kool Carers Southeast is to expand its counselling services after receiving a £20,000 grant from Essex-based, Provide Community.

This money will enable the charity to continue providing its counselling service to children, parents and families in need of therapeutic intervention” — Nicola Yarnall, Chair of the Council of Governors