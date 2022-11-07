DOVE AWARD WINNER, BILLY GAINES CLIMBS TO NUMBER ONE FOR THE SECOND TIME THIS YEAR
"World of Hope" follows Billy Gaine's worldwide number one hit for four weeks on the Euro Charts
World Of Hope was destined to go to the top of the charts . Some vocalists just sing . When Billy sings you can feel his soul.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two-time Dove Award winner, Billy Gaines is having a banner year with his second new adult contemporary/pop single, ""World of Hope" reaching the top of the charts at number one. Gaines stars in the new Kathie Lee Gifford theatrical movie, "The Way". Billy Gaines received his seventh number one for his song, "There Will Come a Day" this summer. The song remained at the top of the Euro Indie Network charts for four straight weeks.. "World of Hope" was written by hit songwriters, Lacie Carpenter and Thornton Cline. Gaines has been featured as a recording artist on projects With Peabo Bryson, Vanessa Williams, CeCe Winans, DC Talk, Carman, and Nicole C. Mullen.
— Stephen Wrench, CEO and President of Musik and Film
"World of Hope" was released on the Nashville-based record label, Clinetel Records, managed and administered worldwide by Reel Muzik Werks in Los Angeles and Nashville. The project was produced by Ted "Theo" Perlman, producer of hits with Whitney Houston, Bob Dylan, Chicago, Diana Ross, Burt Bacharach, Ringo Starr and Joe Cocker.
"Working with Ted Perlman was one of the smoothest processes ever," Billy Gaines said. "Being able to record Thornton Cline and Lacie Carpenter's song was a real honor," Gaines continued.
Billy Gaines is a much sought-after studio vocalist. Gaines music video for the song, "That is Why" soared to number two on the BET Video Charts.
Gaines most recent accomplishments include his singing and acting role of the character of Moses in the Kathie Lee Gifford movie, "The Way". Gaines recorded the song, "The God of the How and When" for this film. The film is being shown in theaters all over the USA. Billy Gaines has inspired audiences worldwide for more than three decades through song, television, radio, albums and live performances.
Hit songwriter, Lacie Carpenter is an award-winning musician and known as a dynamic music performer, author and scholar. Her first album, "Nothing is Real" was produced by Wayne Moss and received rave reviews within the Americana genre. Carpenter's song, "Back Together" is the theme song for the World Craniofacial Foundation. Carpenter's four number one songs are: "My Lucky Song", and "Perfect Enough" with JoZie,;"There Will Come a Day" and "World of Hope" with Billy Gaines, co-written with Thornton Cline. Carpenter recently signed on as a recording artist with Nashville-based label, Clinetel Records for her artist deal. Her first single release is scheduled for early next year.
Thornton Cline has been been nominated for Dove and Grammy Awards with 11 charted number one singles, and five top-ten singles on the Billboard Charts, the Euro Indie Radio Network Top 100, the World Indie Radio Top 100 and the official U.S. Top 20 Countdown. He was honored twice by the Tennessee Songwriters Association International as "Songwriter of the Year". In April of 2021, Thornton Cline was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame by the Tennessee Songwriters Association in Nashville, Tennessee. Cline has had over 150 of his songs recorded by Engelbert Humperdinck, The Manhattans, Billy and Sarah Gaines, Rebecca Holden, Tammy Trent, Tim Murphy, JoZie, Luckie Boy, Mark Chestnut, Gary Puckett (Union Gap), The Anchormen and many more. Cline is published author of 38 books and was awarded the Maxy Literary Award in 2017 for "Children's Book of the Year".
