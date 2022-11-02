Danish B2B SaaS start-up wins 2022 Red Herring Global Top 100
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkyn, a Copenhagen based B2B enterprise SaaS start-up, joins the ranks of legendary start-ups like Facebook, Google and Salesforce.com as the company earns a spot on this year’s Red Herring Global Top 100.
Founded in 2020, Arkyn improves the user-experience of ERP software significantly by creating user-friendly consumer grade iOS apps for maintenance workers at enterprises using SAP. After just 2.5 years in the market, Arkyn has managed to onboard 5000 users from large enterprises within the railway, food & beverage and manufacturing industry.
The Red Herring’s Top 100 Global list identifies promising companies and outstanding entrepreneurs, and their editors were among the first to recognize that companies such as Twitter, Yahoo, Skype, YouTube, and eBay would change the way we live and work.
“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Arkyn embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Arkyn should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was very strong.”
Arkyn provides a suite of iOS apps on top of SAP that targets field service and manufacturing companies. The apps are created to match the specific roles and responsibility of the maintenance workers with the features needed to complete their tasks. To enable high user adoption rates, Arkyn uses the best design practices from Apple and delivers real-time data synchronization through a middleware that allows for a harmonious and frictionless user experience.
“We are on a mission to improve the work lives of employees within maintenance operations at large scale enterprises. Equipped with user-friendly digital tools through our apps, they have access to all the information they need to do their job faster and better. From a business perspective, our apps yield true business value due to huge efficiency gains, improved data quality and soaring KPI’s”, said Nicolai Elmqvist, CEO & co-founder of Arkyn. “We are thrilled to see our efforts acknowledged by the famous VCs and industry professionals that select the top 100 start-ups of the world”, he added.
Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration.
This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “hype” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.
About Arkyn
Arkyn, headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a SaaS startup focusing on creating user-friendly apps for enterprises using SAP and a middleware that makes integration with the customers’ on-premise SAP installation easy. The app suite contains apps that are designed to improve efficiency, data quality and to make life easier for maintenance workers like field technicians and maintenance planners who might not SAP super-users.
Arkyn is currently focusing on field service and manufacturing industries. Including pharmaceuticals & life science, food & beverage, automotive, utilities, chemicals, oil & gas, renewable energy and more. Founded in 2020 by Trifork Labs and former Invokers founders (today Trifork Smart Enterprise). The company has 15 employees and among the customers are the Danish national railway company Banedanmark, global maritime safety company Viking. Arkyn has since 2020 raised €3.8m from Trifork Labs, angel investors and employees. Read more on: www.arkyn.io
Nicolai Elmqvist, CEO and Co-founder
