Global Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market Growth Trajectory

As per The Business Research Company's "Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022”, the nucleic acid based gene therapy market is expected to grow from $0.62 billion in 2021 to $0.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market is expected to grow to $0.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.0%. Rising financial support by the government and the companies is projected to drive the demand for nucleic acid-based gene therapy.

Overview Of The Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Market

The nucleic acid-based gene therapy market consists of sales of nucleic acid-based gene therapy products and services. Gene therapy is used for correcting defective genes that are responsible for disease development. Moreover, nucleic acid-based therapeutics are used to treat genetic disorders and diseases for which there exists no permanent cure such as anemia, sickle cell, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, and thalassemia.

Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Technology: Anti-Sence and Anti-Gene, Short Inhibitory Sequences, Gene Transfer Therapy, Nucleoside Analogs, Ribozymes, Aptamers, Other Technologies

• By Application: Oncology, Muscular Dystrophy/ Muscular Disorders, Rare Diseases

• By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Academic And Research Institutes

• By Geography: The global nucleic acid based gene therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Celsion Corporation, Wave Life Sciences, Imugene, Caperna, Phylogica, Protagonist Therapeutics, Benitec Biopharma, EGEN, BioMedica, Transgene, and Copernicus Therapeutics.

