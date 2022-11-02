Japan Edge AI Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development 2030

Japan Edge AI Market

A rise in enterprise workload on the cloud platforms and a rise in demand and trends toward smart wearables are anticipated to drive market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Japan edge AI market generated $7.79billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $40.81billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 20.03% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in enterprise workload on the cloud platforms, surge in demand for numerous intelligent applications, and trend toward smart wearable devices drive the growth of the Japan edge AI market. The healthcare sector in Japan has seen a significant and positive impact, as leading companies have begun to recognize the potential of edge AI software in fighting COVID-19.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Japan edge AI market based on offering and end user.

By offering, the hardware segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the Japan edge AI market. However, the services segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 24.55% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the manufacturing/robotics segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-fourth of the Japan edge AI industry. However, the smart life segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 24.73% from 2021 to 2030.

Key AI startups analyzed in the report include Generic Solution, StockMark, Hacarus, Global Walkers, Cinnamon AI, Heroz, SoftBank, Tier IV, Preferred Networks, QuEST Global and others.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The healthcare sector in Japan has seen a significant and positive impact, as leading companies have begun to recognize the potential of edge AI software in the fight against COVID-19.

• The edge AI market in Japan witnessed significant growth during COVID-19, owing to a surge in demand for industrial automation across the Country.

• However, project delays or cancellations and lack of availability of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on the growth of Japan edge AI market.

