Ambulatory EHR Market to Hit US$ 7.0 Bn by 2030 at 6% CAGR - Global Analysis by Business Market Insights
Ambulatory EHR Market is expected to hit US$ 7.0 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast periodNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest Ambulatory EHR Market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Ambulatory EHR market.
Key Companies profiled in this research study are:
• Epic Systems Corporation
• Oracle (Cerner)
• Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
• Medical Information Technology, Inc.
• Computer Program and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)
• eClinicalWorks
• Advanced Data Systems
• CureMD Healthcare
• Nextech Systems, LLC
• iPatientCare LLC
Ambulatory EHR Market Segmentation:
Deployment Mode:
• On-Premise
• Cloud-Based
Application
• Practice Management
• Clinical Decision Support (CDS)
• Population Health Management
• Patient Portals
• Others
End User:
• Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers
• Independent Centers
Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific (APAC)
• South & Central America
• Middle East & Africa
Hospitals recommend the adoption of ambulatory EHR approval driving the market growth:
By end user, the hospital segment accounts for the largest market share of the ambulatory EHR market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to rising patient emphasis on timely and effective treatment and the rising number of diagnostic and surgical procedures carried out in hospitals. For instance, the HealthIT.gov report states that, as of 2019, about three-quarters of office-based physicians (72%) and nearly all non-federal acute care hospitals (96%) had adopted a certified EHR in 2019. Such factors account for the maximum share of the hospital segment, ultimately driving the overall market growth during the forecast period.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
• What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?
• What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Ambulatory EHR market during the forecast period?
• Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Ambulatory EHR market?
• What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Ambulatory EHR market across different regions?
• What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Ambulatory EHR market?
• What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?
The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Ambulatory EHR market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Ambulatory EHR market segments and regions.
NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
