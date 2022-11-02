Japan 3D Scanner Market Size Worth USD 503.0 Million by 203 Growing at a CAGR of 6.46%
Japan 3D scanner market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 503.0 Million by the end of 2030, by growing at a CAGR of 6.46% over the forecast period 2030NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research Nester has released a report titled “Japan 3D Scanner Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with the impact of COVID-19 and a detailed discussion on the latest trends and future opportunities that are associated with the growth of the market.
The World Bank, in one of its statistics, stated that the value added by the manufacturing industry in Japan, touched USD 1.046 Trillion in the year 2019, up from USD 909.543 Billion in the year 2015. Moreover, according to the statistics by the Statistics Bureau of Japan, there were 185116 establishments in the manufacturing sector in the nation in the year 2019.
The statistics portray the number of establishments available in Japan, and the growing value added by the industry for developing the economy of the country. With the recent advancements in technology and business reforms, the industries in the nation, as a part of a global initiative, are progressing towards Industry 5.0, a concept where people would be working alongside robots and machines. As a result, these industries are increasingly adopting advanced machineries, such as 3D scanners, not just to enhance their work efficiency, but also to increase the quality of their manufactured goods.
The Japan 3D scanner market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.46% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020 – 2030.
The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 503.0 Million by the end of 2030, by growing from a revenue of USD 291.4 Million in the year 2019. The market is segmented byproduct into laser-based scanners, structure light scanners, optical scanners, and others. By the end of 2030, the laser-based scanners segment is anticipated to touch the largest revenue of USD 251.5 Million, up from a revenue of USD 142.0 Million in the year 2020.
The Japan 3D scanner market is also segmented on the basis of type into tripod mounted, fixed CMM-based, portable CMM-based, and desktop 3D scanners. Out of these, the fixed CMM-based segment registered the largest revenue of USD 99.1 Million in the year 2020. Moreover, the segment is also expected to generate the largest revenue of USD 171.4 Million by the end of 2030.
However, the high initial cost of 3D scanning technology, and the unavailability of skilled professionals to operate 3D scanners are some of the major factors predicted to hinder the growth of the market in the years to come.
This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Japan 3D scanner market, which includes company profiling of Hexagon AB, Japan 3D Printer Co., Ltd., KEYENCE CORPORATION, Artec Europe, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., 3D Nest Co., Ltd., Perceptron, Inc., Nikon Corporation, FARO Technologies, Inc., 3D Systems, Inc., and others.
The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Japan 3D Scanner Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030”, analyses the overall Japan 3D scanner industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the Japan 3D scanner market in the near future.
