Drag Reducing Agent Market Growth | is Estimated to Total USD 937.3 Mn by 2029, Exhibiting Growth at 5.8% CAGR

Drag Reducing Agent Market is estimated to total USD 937.3 Mn by 2029, in comparison to the USD 633.6 Mn in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.8% During (2022-2029)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drag-reducing agents (DRA), also known to be flow improvers or drag reducers, are materials that help reduce frictional pressure loss in pipelines carrying petrol or fuel or liquid chemicals. The product improves flow while using less energy. Drag-reducing agents can be injected into pipelines to reduce contact between pipes and liquid. This allows for more substance to flow.

Global crude oil demand (including biofuels), reached 100.2 million barrels per day in 2019, according to a report by Reuters. This trend will continue to drive drag reduction agent industry growth in the future. While many countries are moving to cleaner fuels in response to the global crisis, emerging economies continue to rely heavily upon crude oil. This is creating major opportunities for industry growth.

Drag reduction agents are widely used to reduce overall operational costs and optimize pipeline efficiency. The crisis in pipeline capacity has been caused by global-level depletion. However, drag-reduction agents were extremely helpful in this instance. Oil prices are currently at their highest level since the bottom of the crash, and drilling activities have increased. This opens up the possibility for the drag reduction agent market to expand.

This comprehensive analysis of the fastest-growing Drag Reducing Agent market provides insights that will help stakeholders identify both opportunities and challenges. The 2022 market could see another significant year for Drag Reducing Agent. This report provides insights into the company's activities and financial status (company profiles are needed if you are looking to raise capital or win investors), recent developments (Mergers and Acquisitions), and the most up-to-date SWOT analysis. This report focuses on the Drag Reducing Agent market during the 2031 evaluation period. This report also includes a Drag Reducing Agent market growth analysis that incorporates Porter's five-factor analysis as well as supply chain analysis.

The industry's behavior is discussed in detail. It also outlines the future direction to help businesses and other stakeholders make informed decisions that will ensure strong profits over the coming years. This report will provide a practical overview of the global market and its changing environment to help readers make informed decisions about market projects. This report will focus on growth opportunities that will allow the market to expand its operations in existing markets.

This report helps both major players and new entrants to analyze the market in-depth. This will help the leading players decide on their business strategy and set goals. This report provides critical market information, including Drag Reducing Agent market size, growth rates and forecasts in key regions and countries, as well as growth opportunities in niche markets.

The Drag Reducing Agent report contains data based on rigorous primary and second-level research using proven research methods. This report provides all-around information that aids in the estimation of every part of the Drag Reducing Agent market. This report was created by considering several aspects of market research and analysis. These include market size estimates, market dynamics, company and market best practices. Entry-level marketing strategies, positioning, segmentation, competitive landscaping and economic forecasting. Industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings.

The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report

LSPI

Flowchem

Baker Hughes

Innospec

Oil Flux Americas

NuGenTec

Sino Oil King Shine Chemical

DESHI

Qflo

Superchem Technology

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

CNPC

Worldwide Drag Reducing Agent Market Statistics by Types:

High Viscosity Glue

Low Viscosity Glue

Rubber Latex

Worldwide Drag Reducing Agent Market Outlook by Applications:

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Transportation

Some of the major geographies included in this report are:

- North America (the U.S and Canada and the rest of North America)

- Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

- LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

The key highlights of the report:

1. Industry trends (2015-2020 historic and future 2022-2031)

2. Key regulations

3. Technology roadmap

4. Intellectual property analysis

5. Value chain analysis

6. Porter’s Five Forces Model, PESTLE and SWOT Analysis

These are the questions that the research document will answer:

How is the Drag Reducing Agent market along with regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa are growing?

What cutting-edge technologies are responsible for driving market growth?

What are the major applications of Drag Reducing Agent market? What growth prospects are there for the market applications?

What stage are the key products on the Drag Reducing Agent market?

What are the challenges that the Global (North America and Europe and Asia-Pacific and South America) must overcome to be commercially viable? Are their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What are the prospects for the Drag Reducing Agent Market?

What is the difference between performance characteristics of Drag Reducing Agent and established entities?

These are the reasons to invest in this report

1. Drag Reducing Agent market provides an analysis of the changing competitive environment.

2. Analytical data and strategic planning methods are involved to help businesses make informed decisions.

3. 10-year assessment for Drag Reducing Agent Market.

4. It allows you to understand the key product segments.

5. Market.us team shed light on market dynamics such as drivers and restraints, trends and opportunities.

6. It provides a regional analysis of the Drag Reducing Agent Market as well as business profiles for several stakeholders.

7. It provides massive data on trending factors that can influence the development of the Drag Reducing Agent Market.

