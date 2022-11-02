Ship and Storage Travel light with Luggage To Ship Job Relocation with Luggage To Ship Travel light ship ski to resort

LuggageToShip.com launched ShipandStorage.com, by adding convenient moving and smart storage services to its signature Luggage To Ship service. Learn more www.ShipandStorage.com” — LuggageToShip.com

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LuggageToShip.com, is a leading and tech-enabled one-stop-shop online platform for shipping luggage, moving boxes, golf clubs, and skis, domestic and worldwide, door to door. The company launched ShipandStorage.com, by adding convenient moving and smart storage services to its signature Luggage To Ship service. The Company seeks access to a broader geographical footprint and plans to scale its suite of offerings to these new markets, reaching 60% of Americans.

Luggage To Ship is an on-demand luggage shipping, boxes moving, golf, and ski sports traveling service platform. Branded as “Luggage To Ship”, the company is among one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States of America. LuggageToShip.com has pioneered a straightforward process of forwarding luggage, boxes, skis, and snowboards, by leveraging proprietary technology as well as trusted relationships with a comprehensive network of logistics partners, resulting in unparalleled reliability. LuggageToShip.com built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow clients to generate pricing, securely book online and track the shipment in real time, and instantly identify the most reliable, convenient, and cost-effective method of shipment for each individual booking.

“Over the past years, Luggage To Ship has been on a mission to help people through important life events, whether you are traveling, moving, or studying abroad,” said Mike Ulker, founder and CEO of Luggage To Ship. “We’re building a one-stop-shop online service platform for shipping and traveling; the addition of the Ship and Storage service platform will allow us to serve more businesses and customers more than ever.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, the moving and storage industries have seen a huge growth in demand as Americans work from home, relocate to suburban locations, or adopt a digital nomadic lifestyle. The occupancy rates and rents on shipping and storage are at record highs. At the same time, there are high unmet market demands for convenience and technology from shipping and storage service providers. More Americans are using shipping and storage combined services than ever before.

Luggage To Ship has seen an increased demand for its convenient moving and smart storage services. The recent growth, alongside the upcoming expansion, will allow the company to explore new services, as well as opportunities for national and worldwide expansion.

About Luggage To Ship

Beyond Shipping, Moving, and Storage

LuggageToShip.com is among one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and a leading and tech-enabled online platform providing door-to-door luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis, and snowboards, delivery to more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. Offering a range of specialized options allowing clients the convenience of traveling without their luggage, its multiple services and price points fit the requirements of almost any itinerary.

LuggageToShip.com has pioneered a straightforward process of forwarding luggage by leveraging proprietary technology as well as trusted relationships with a comprehensive network of logistics partners, resulting in unparalleled reliability. LuggageToShip.com built an industry-leading set of online tools that allow clients to generate pricing, securely book online and track luggage and sports equipment in real time, and instantly identify the most reliable, convenient, and cost-effective method of shipment for each individual booking. Learn more at https://www.luggagetoship.com/

About Ship and Storage

Beyond Shipping, Moving, and Storage

Ship and Storage is a one-stop-shop online service platform, that provides the most affordable, flexible, and reliable express shipping, convenient moving, and smart storage services nationally and internationally. ShipandStorage is on a mission to make people’s lives convenient, so they can experience more of what they love. Learn more at https://www.shipandstorage.com/

