SMARTY FEET SOLVING PARENT DILLEMAS ONE FOOT AT A TIME

EINPresswire.com/ -- The little things really do add up when a new mom or dad come to be. Between working, cooking, cleaning, and keeping a toddler happy, the last thing parents want to worry about is their child’s shoes on the correct feet. Unfortunately, all moms and dads have been there- after their child’s valorant attempt at putting on their shoes all by themself, they stand up with the wrong shoe on the wrong foot. It is very cute until you have to switch it for them.
Fortunately, Smarty Feet’s innovative, child-friendly insoles are the perfect tools that both teaches children how to put on their shoes and saves parents precious time by doing so. After failed attempts of arrows, stickers, and paint to teach toddlers left shoe versus right shoe, Smarty Feet realized fun, colorful insoles with a simple puzzle would help little ones solve this problem themselves.
Smarty Feet’s insoles are designed for both functionality and fun. The insole is made of high-quality material and takes into account the rapidly growing pace of children’s feet. To bolster their growth, they provide arch support and comfort to the wearer. As the material is breathable, children will not feel constricted while running, playing, and being outside. And in case the insole is too big, that is no problem! A pair of scissors will customize the size perfectly. Smarty Feet insoles also come in a variety of simple yet engaging puzzles. Every child will find an insole that suits their interests, from unicorns to fish to dinosaurs and beyond.
Smarty Feet insoles are truly the perfect gadget to have as a parent. When it comes to making the parenting experience smoother, everything counts, including simplifying putting on shoes. With Smarty Feet insoles, the tedious process of parents sitting down with their little one and pointing over and over to the shoe and the foot is gone. The small size, big impact of Smarty Feet makes them the perfect stocking stuffer at only $14.95! With the holiday season right around the corner, why not give any toddler’s parents a clearer mind and an easier time getting out the door with Smarty Feet.
