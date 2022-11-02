Bay View Analytics to share new findings on the present and future of online learning in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Bay View Analytics

Presentations will discuss emergent trends in digital learning in higher education in the US in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

OAKLAND, CA, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay View Analytics continues to explore the future of digital learning and open educational resources (OER) in an upcoming series of conference presentations. These presentations revolve around the evolution of higher education in the US, in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Institutions around the country were forced to make a hurried transition to digital learning as a result of a forced transition to remote learning; Bay View Analytics' latest survey research explores some of the changes and lessons that have emerged as a result. You can learn more below.

Upcoming Presentations:

OLC Accelerate 2022: Is it time to say goodbye to bound textbooks?

• Presentation Time: November 03, 1:45 PM - 2:30 PM EST (online)

• Summary: There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changed higher education. One such change has been the accelerated acceptance of (and even preference for) digital course materials. This presentation uses large-scale national survey data to examine this trend and speculate on what the next few years will show.

• Presentation Link: https://onlinelearningconsortium.org/olc-accelerate-2022-session-page/?session=11798&kwds=

OLC Accelerate 2022: What's in a name? Canvassing the terms we use for digital learning

• Presentation Time: November 15, 2:15 PM - 3:00 PM EST (in-person)

• Summary: The terms used to describe forms of digital learning (e.g., online, blended, hyflex) in higher education have multiplied in recent years and have led to confusion among faculty, staff, and students. Several organizations partnered to survey how institutions, departments, or programs define these terms. What do you think we found?

• Presentation Link: https://onlinelearningconsortium.org/olc-accelerate-2022-session-page/?session=11717&kwds=

Educause 2022: The Student voice: Working Well, but changes are Needed

• Presentation Time: November 03, 10:10 AM - 10:30 AM EST (online)

• Summary: Data from the Digital Learning Pulse Survey project examines higher education during a pandemic from the student's point of view. Students report on how well their education meets their needs, what barriers they are facing, how well their institutions are supporting them, and how they want their future educational experience to be different.

• Conference Agenda: https://events.educause.edu/annual-conference/online-event

In case you missed it:

OpenEd22: The Changing Future of OER in U.S. Higher education

• Presentation Time: October 18, 4:00 PM - 4:25 PM EST (online)

• Summary: We can no longer trust previous assumptions about what factors drive the awareness and adoption of Open Educational Resources (OER) in higher education. Teaching styles have changed, the availability of non-OER resources is now different, and faculty have far less time to explore and review alternatives. This presentation uses data from multiple large-scale national surveys of academic administrators and teaching faculty to examine these changes and speculate on what they mean for the future of OER adoption and use.

• Presentation Link: https://opened22.sched.com/event/201bedea888ff022ad42547cb10cfc61

Additional information is available on the Bay View Analytics conference page. Reports on open educational resources are available at www.bayviewanalytics.com/oer.html; reports covering distance learning are available at www.bayviewanalytics.com/faculty.html.

About Bay View Analytics

Bay View Analytics is a statistical research firm focusing on survey design, implementation, and analysis. Formerly known as the Babson Survey Research Group, the scope of Bay View Analytics' consulting engagements includes scientific statistical analyses, clinical trial statistics, and survey designs for a range of topics, with a particular focus on online education. Bay View Analytics has been conducting research and publishing annual reports on the state of online education in U.S. higher education for thirteen years. Visit www.bayviewanalytics.com for more information or contact us at info@bayviewanalytics.com.