FIGS Inc. Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their FIGS Losses

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of FIGS, Inc. ("FIGS") (NYSE: FIGS). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased FIGS securities between May 27, 2021 and May 12, 2022, or (ii) pursuant to and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with FIGS initial public offering (the "Class Period"). Investors are hereby notified that they have until January 3, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/figs-inc-class-action

There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. FIGS overstated its ability to secure repeat business from existing customers. The Company failed to inform investors of its growing dependence on air freight to facilitate its business. The Company inflated its expected financial performance for 2022. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements throughout the IPO period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about FIGS, investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the FIGS class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the FIGS class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.