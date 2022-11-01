Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,501 in the last 365 days.

Career Fair for Newcomers to Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 1 - Released on November 1, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan is hosting a career fair for Ukrainian refugees. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Viterra International Trade Centre, 1700 Elphinstone Street, Regina.

This event is also open to all recent newcomers.

Approximately 90 employers, agencies and chambers of commerce will be on hand to provide information about employment opportunities across Saskatchewan. Representatives from the agriculture, construction, health, hospitality, industrial manufacturing, mining, retail, tech and transportation industries are expected to participate.

“Finding employment is a significant and meaningful step in the settlement process for newcomers," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “By bringing businesses, chambers of commerce and settlement services agencies together at a career fair, we aim to make that often stressful process a bit easier.  I want to thank our business community who have stepped up in such a significant way to assist the over 2000 newly arrived Ukrainian refugees who have come to our province."

Additional information about programs and services available to Ukrainian newcomers can be accessed by: 

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army has forced millions of Ukrainian people to flee their country in search of safety. More than 2,300 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan since the conflict began.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jay Teneycke
Immigration and Career Training
Regina
Phone: 306-529-8630
Email: jay.teneycke2@gov.sk.ca


You just read:

Career Fair for Newcomers to Saskatchewan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.