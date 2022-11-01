Career Fair for Newcomers to Saskatchewan

CANADA, November 1 - Released on November 1, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan is hosting a career fair for Ukrainian refugees. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Viterra International Trade Centre, 1700 Elphinstone Street, Regina.

This event is also open to all recent newcomers.

Approximately 90 employers, agencies and chambers of commerce will be on hand to provide information about employment opportunities across Saskatchewan. Representatives from the agriculture, construction, health, hospitality, industrial manufacturing, mining, retail, tech and transportation industries are expected to participate.

“Finding employment is a significant and meaningful step in the settlement process for newcomers," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “By bringing businesses, chambers of commerce and settlement services agencies together at a career fair, we aim to make that often stressful process a bit easier. I want to thank our business community who have stepped up in such a significant way to assist the over 2000 newly arrived Ukrainian refugees who have come to our province."

Additional information about programs and services available to Ukrainian newcomers can be accessed by:

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army has forced millions of Ukrainian people to flee their country in search of safety. More than 2,300 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan since the conflict began.

