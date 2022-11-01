Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,259 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,459 in the last 365 days.

Stoney Acres Farm Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Frozen Pizzas

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 1, 2022 
Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 852-7438, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov 

Download PDF

MADISON, Wis. – Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores. This includes products purchased on or after Oct. 11, 2022 and the following products:

  • Sauce Squash frozen pizza, includes mark of inspection with establishment No. 583
  • Ramona the Pesto frozen pizza, includes mark of inspection with establishment No. 583
  • Gluten-free Sauce Squash frozen pizza
  • Gluten-free Ramona the Pesto frozen pizza​

The Sauce Squash and Ramona the Pesto frozen pizzas were sold from Downtown Grocery (Wausau, Wis.), Sawmill Brewing (Merrill, Wis.), and Golden Harvest (Merrill, Wis.). The gluten-free frozen pizza products were sold at retail at Stoney Acres Farm. 

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Tony Schultz, Stoney Acres Farm, at (715) 432-6285.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III
 This is a situation where use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

### 

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Stoney Acres Farm Issues Voluntary Class I Recall of Frozen Pizzas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.