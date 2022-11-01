Submit Release
CalMatters wins Editor & Publisher best website in nation award

In summary

We won a similar award from E&P last year in the category for smaller sites, so we’re especially proud to have grown into the top spot among large sites this year.

CalMatters was just named the best online-only news website in the nation.

The honor for websites serving more than 1 million people is given by Editor & Publisher.

“Love the interactive features that immerse the reader into a deeper experience,” the judges said. “Great content that’s specific to a defined audience.”

The award pays tribute to the nonprofit journalism that our members, major donors, sponsors and institutional funders make possible, explaining California policy and politics.

We won a similar award from E&P last year in the category for smaller sites, so we’re especially proud to have grown into the top spot among large sites this year. We also won an award from this prestigious national competition in 2018 for our Voter Guide and for Best Innovation Project.

This award places CalMatters amongst the Boston Globe, Bloomberg, The Dallas Morning news, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, La Noticia and other respected media organizations in this year’s EPPY Awards.

Editor & Publisher provides insight and perspectives on the media industry and was founded in 1884. The organization’s EPPY Awards are open to all media websites, are judged by more than 40 industry experts and media specialists and are awarded to a select few organizations among more than 400 entries.

