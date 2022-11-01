Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings (Unaudited)

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the September 30, 2022 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $4,009 and $10,569 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Our solid quarterly performance is reflective of a strong increase in net interest income from significant balance sheet growth. Both, balance sheet growth and rate trends during the quarter resulted in an improved net interest margin as well. Partially offsetting net interest income increase were reduction in gains on the sale of residential mortgages and provisions to the allowance for loan and lease losses. Provision increases were based on maintaining an appropriate reserve due to loan growth. We continue to monitor economic trend and concerns expressed in the market relating to a slowdown, but are encouraged by local loan demand and strong asset quality trends."

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 15,726     $ 13,411     $ 12,301     $ 11,749     $ 11,584  
Interest expense     1,738       785       599       645       653  
Net interest income     13,988       12,626       11,702       11,104       10,931  
Provision for loan losses     1,231       525       502       38       (436 )
Noninterest income     2,377       2,778       2,792       3,097       2,899  
Noninterest expenses     10,125       10,544       10,151       9,957       9,453  
Federal income tax expense     1,000       859       757       864       958  
Net income   $ 4,009     $ 3,476     $ 3,084     $ 3,342     $ 3,855  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 0.91     $ 0.79     $ 0.69     $ 0.74     $ 0.84  
Dividends   $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.08     $ 0.08  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 25.22     $ 24.53     $ 24.97     $ 25.43     $ 26.53  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 25.20     $ 27.85     $ 29.25     $ 28.28     $ 26.25  
Low   $ 23.00     $ 24.40     $ 27.10     $ 25.75     $ 25.60  
Close(1)   $ 23.00     $ 25.00     $ 27.90     $ 28.28     $ 25.75  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     1.02 %     0.96 %     0.86 %     0.98 %     1.16 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     12.96 %     11.55 %     10.53 %     10.56 %     12.26 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     14.10 %     12.60 %     11.49 %     10.87 %     12.63 %
Efficiency ratio     61.87 %     68.45 %     70.04 %     70.11 %     68.35 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.27 %     3.96 %     3.70 %     3.67 %     3.69 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     0.75 %     0.38 %     0.29 %     0.33 %     0.34 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.79 %     3.73 %     3.52 %     3.47 %     3.48 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 129,886     $ 136,725     $ 151,579     $ 164,942     $ 138,476  
Gross loans   $ 1,350,851     $ 1,232,892     $ 1,139,351     $ 1,100,092     $ 1,015,177  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 12,200     $ 11,000     $ 11,000     $ 10,500     $ 10,500  
Total assets   $ 1,595,126     $ 1,474,307     $ 1,435,501     $ 1,417,801     $ 1,329,300  
Total deposits   $ 1,345,209     $ 1,231,543     $ 1,252,892     $ 1,228,298     $ 1,144,291  
Borrowed funds   $ 116,600     $ 111,000     $ 52,000     $ 50,000     $ 50,000  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 121,630     $ 118,566     $ 121,346     $ 124,455     $ 124,809  
Net loans to total deposits     99.51 %     99.22 %     90.06 %     88.71 %     87.80 %
Common shares outstanding     4,434,937       4,429,357       4,459,544       4,496,701       4,569,935  
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,558,040     $ 1,449,874     $ 1,448,545     $ 1,353,694     $ 1,323,912  
Earning assets   $ 1,464,233     $ 1,360,658     $ 1,348,647     $ 1,273,650     $ 1,248,018  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 917,888     $ 826,708     $ 831,200     $ 773,082     $ 756,545  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 122,695     $ 120,659     $ 118,759     $ 125,500     $ 124,720  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 112,829     $ 110,686     $ 108,862     $ 121,933     $ 121,120  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,408,399       4,417,447       4,451,607       4,520,962       4,582,401  
Unvested stock grants     24,460       24,460       27,466       20,671       20,671  
Total common shares outstanding     4,432,859       4,441,907       4,479,073       4,541,633       4,603,072  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)     0.12 %     0.16 %     0.20 %     0.18 %     0.82 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)     0.12 %     0.16 %     0.19 %     0.17 %     0.63 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans(1)     0.90 %     0.89 %     0.97 %     0.95 %     1.03 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1)     0.90 %     0.89 %     0.97 %     0.96 %     1.04 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans     %     0.04 %     %     %     (0.01 )%
Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans     0.10 %     0.04 %     0.05 %     %     (0.04 )%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     10.96 %     11.36 %     12.07 %     12.22 %     13.63 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     10.07 %     10.50 %     11.13 %     11.30 %     12.64 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     9.04 %     9.39 %     9.94 %     10.07 %     11.33 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.91 %     9.30 %     9.07 %     9.13 %     10.21 %
                     
(1) At end of period                    
                     

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine months ended:

    9/30/2022   9/30/2021   9/30/2020   9/30/2019   9/30/2018
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 41,438     $ 35,161     $ 34,355     $ 32,465     $ 26,419  
Interest expense     3,122       2,091       4,952       6,469       3,901  
Net interest income     38,316       33,070       29,403       25,996       22,518  
Provision for loan losses     2,258       (218 )     4,652       899       767  
Noninterest income     7,947       10,983       14,964       6,034       6,574  
Noninterest expenses     30,820       27,706       23,713       19,808       18,403  
Federal income tax expense     2,616       3,328       3,271       2,297       1,817  
Net income   $ 10,569     $ 13,237     $ 12,731     $ 9,026     $ 8,105  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 2.39     $ 2.86     $ 2.73     $ 1.94     $ 2.23  
Dividends   $ 0.270     $ 0.240     $ 0.225     $ 0.210     $ 0.180  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 25.22     $ 26.53     $ 23.50     $ 20.37     $ 16.91  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 29.25     $ 27.40     $ 26.00     $ 21.00     $ 23.00  
Low   $ 23.00     $ 21.90     $ 12.55     $ 20.05     $ 18.88  
Close(1)   $ 23.00     $ 25.75     $ 16.93     $ 21.00     $ 21.15  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.95 %     1.36 %     1.45 %     1.27 %     1.32 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     11.71 %     14.55 %     15.79 %     12.73 %     17.29 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     12.75 %     15.00 %     16.40 %     13.35 %     18.77 %
Efficiency ratio     66.62 %     62.89 %     53.45 %     61.84 %     63.26 %
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     3.99 %     3.83 %     4.12 %     4.81 %     4.59 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     0.49 %     0.37 %     0.93 %     1.43 %     0.98 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.69 %     3.60 %     3.52 %     3.85 %     3.91 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 129,886     $ 138,476     $ 78,179     $ 62,351     $ 79,531  
Gross loans   $ 1,350,851     $ 1,015,177     $ 1,060,885     $ 826,597     $ 728,302  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 12,200     $ 10,500     $ 10,100     $ 5,413     $ 4,146  
Total assets   $ 1,595,126     $ 1,329,300     $ 1,284,845     $ 978,046     $ 909,901  
Total deposits   $ 1,345,209     $ 1,144,291     $ 1,061,470     $ 801,101     $ 766,587  
Borrowed funds   $ 116,600     $ 50,000     $ 96,217     $ 69,000     $ 74,000  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 121,630     $ 124,809     $ 114,081     $ 99,142     $ 66,340  
Net loans to total deposits     99.51 %     87.80 %     98.99 %     102.51 %     94.46 %
Common shares outstanding     4,434,937       4,569,935       4,691,142       4,658,722       3,645,402  
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,485,489     $ 1,297,657     $ 1,171,415     $ 950,749     $ 820,481  
Earning assets   $ 1,391,179     $ 1,230,553     $ 1,116,861     $ 903,192     $ 772,111  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 858,600     $ 748,472     $ 711,449     $ 606,912     $ 528,165  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 120,704     $ 121,659     $ 107,711     $ 94,815     $ 62,662  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 110,792     $ 117,991     $ 103,712     $ 90,394     $ 57,732  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,425,818       4,630,709       4,665,951       4,641,084       3,638,123  
Unvested stock grants     25,462       21,088       13,966       9,907        
Total common shares outstanding     4,451,280       4,651,797       4,679,917       4,650,991       3,638,123  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)     0.12 %     0.82 %     0.07 %     0.11 %     0.01 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)     0.12 %     0.63 %     0.06 %     0.09 %     0.03 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans(1)     0.90 %     1.03 %     0.95 %     0.65 %     0.57 %
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1)     0.90 %     1.04 %     1.19 %     0.65 %     0.57 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans     0.05 %     0.02 %     0.03 %     %     0.03 %
Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans     0.19 %     (0.02 )%     0.44 %     0.11 %     0.11 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     10.96 %     13.63 %     15.57 %     14.42 %     11.31 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     10.07 %     12.64 %     14.40 %     13.73 %     10.73 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     9.04 %     11.33 %     12.77 %     11.96 %     8.77 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.91 %     10.21 %     9.86 %     11.22 %     8.90 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
                     

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

    Quarter to Date
    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
GAAP net income   $ 4,009     $ 3,476     $ 3,084     $ 3,342     $ 3,855  
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                    
Accretion on purchased loans     (20 )     (20 )     (20 )     (154 )     (152 )
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     85       85       85       54       54  
Amortization on acquired time deposits     (21 )     (21 )     (21 )     2       2  
Other acquisition related expenses           11       202       178       51  
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     44       55       246       80       (45 )
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                    
Prepayment penalties collected     (119 )     (48 )     (162 )     (91 )     (65 )
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     (119 )     (48 )     (162 )     (91 )     (65 )
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 3,934     $ 3,483     $ 3,168     $ 3,331     $ 3,745  
                     
GAAP net interest income   $ 13,988     $ 12,626     $ 11,702     $ 11,104     $ 10,931  
Accretion on purchased loans     (25 )     (26 )     (25 )     (195 )     (192 )
Prepayment penalties collected     (150 )     (61 )     (205 )     (115 )     (82 )
Amortization on acquired time deposits     (27 )     (26 )     (27 )     3       3  
Adjusted net interest income   $ 13,786     $ 12,513     $ 11,445     $ 10,797     $ 10,660  
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Based on adjusted net income from operations                    
Earnings per share   $ 0.89     $ 0.79     $ 0.71     $ 0.74     $ 0.82  
Return on average assets     1.00 %     0.96 %     0.89 %     0.98 %     1.12 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     12.72 %     11.58 %     10.82 %     10.53 %     11.91 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     13.83 %     12.62 %     11.80 %     10.84 %     12.27 %
Efficiency ratio     61.98 %     68.16 %     68.75 %     69.55 %     68.74 %
                     
Based on adjusted net interest income                    
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     4.22 %     3.93 %     3.63 %     3.57 %     3.60 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     0.74 %     0.37 %     0.28 %     0.33 %     0.34 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.74 %     3.70 %     3.44 %     3.37 %     3.39 %


    Year to Date September 30   Variance
      2022       2021     Amount   %
GAAP net income   $ 10,569     $ 13,237     $ (2,668 )   (20.16 )%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                
Accretion on purchased loans     (60 )     (454 )     394     (86.78 ) %
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     255       160       95     59.38 %
Amortization on acquired time deposits     (63 )     7       (70 )   (1,000.00 )%
Other acquisition related expenses     213       51       162     317.65 %
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     345       (236 )     581     (246.19 )%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                
Prepayment penalties collected     (329 )     (115 )     (214 )   186.09 %
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     (329 )     (115 )     (214 )   186.09 %
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 10,585     $ 12,886     $ (2,301 )   (17.86 )%
                 
GAAP net interest income   $ 38,316     $ 33,070     $ 5,246     15.86 %
Accretion on purchased loans     (76 )     (575 )     499     (86.78 )%
Prepayment penalties collected     (416 )     (145 )     (271 )   186.90 %
Amortization on acquired time deposits     (80 )     9       (89 )   (988.89 )%
Adjusted net interest income   $ 37,744     $ 32,359     $ 5,385     16.64 %
                 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                
Based on adjusted net income from operations                
Earnings per share   $ 2.39     $ 2.78     $ (0.39 )   (14.03 )%
Return on average assets     0.95 %     1.33 %       (0.38 )%
Return on average shareholders' equity     11.72 %     14.16 %       (2.44 )%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     12.77 %     14.60 %       (1.83 )%
Efficiency ratio     66.16 %     63.31 %       2.85 %
                 
Based on adjusted net interest income                
Yield on earning assets (FTE)     3.94 %     3.75 %       0.19 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     0.48 %     0.37 %       0.11 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.64 %     3.52 %       0.12 %
                 

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

    Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
    Average
Balance		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield /
Rate
Interest earning assets                                    
Total loans   $ 1,294,302     $ 15,004     4.60 %   $ 1,189,812     $ 12,843     4.33 %   $ 1,000,660     $ 11,076     4.39 %
Taxable investment securities     121,704       443     1.44 %     129,727       441     1.36 %     113,868       372     1.30 %
Nontaxable investment securities     14,517       83     2.27 %     15,305       86     2.25 %     17,085       95     2.21 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     28,384       160     2.24 %     22,269       40     0.72 %     112,917       45     0.16 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     5,326       54     4.02 %     3,545       19     2.15 %     3,488       16     1.82 %
Total earning assets     1,464,233       15,744     4.27 %     1,360,658       13,429     3.96 %     1,248,018       11,604     3.69 %
                                     
Nonearning assets                                    
Allowance for loan losses     (11,478 )             (11,217 )             (10,889 )        
Premises and equipment, net     16,315               16,695               16,465          
Accrued income and other assets     88,970               83,738               70,318          
Total assets   $ 1,558,040             $ 1,449,874             $ 1,323,912          
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 318,771     $ 818     1.02 %   $ 256,856     $ 185     0.29 %   $ 228,147     $ 121     0.21 %
Savings deposits     371,020       126     0.13 %     367,917       113     0.12 %     325,161       108     0.13 %
Time deposits     102,472       121     0.47 %     113,026       140     0.50 %     153,694       264     0.68 %
Borrowed funds     125,625       673     2.13 %     88,909       347     1.57 %     49,543       160     1.28 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     917,888       1,738     0.75 %     826,708       785     0.38 %     756,545       653     0.34 %
                                     
Noninterest bearing liabilities                                    
Noninterest bearing deposits     505,435               490,863               433,057          
Accrued interest and other liabilities     12,022               11,644               9,590          
Shareholders' equity     122,695               120,659               124,720          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,558,040             $ 1,449,874             $ 1,323,912          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 14,006             $ 12,644             $ 10,951      
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           3.79 %           3.73 %           3.48 %
                                     


    Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
    Average
Balance		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield /
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Tax
Equivalent
Interest		   Average
Yield /
Rate
Interest earning assets                        
Total loans   $ 1,198,290     $ 39,586     4.42 %   $ 1,032,792     $ 33,894     4.39 %
Taxable investment securities     131,792       1,324     1.34 %     87,399       896     1.37 %
Nontaxable investment securities     15,511       261     2.25 %     17,161       300     2.34 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     41,440       229     0.74 %     89,713       79     0.12 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     4,146       93     3.00 %     3,488       55     2.11 %
Total earning assets     1,391,179       41,493     3.99 %     1,230,553       35,224     3.83 %
                         
Nonearning assets                        
Allowance for loan losses     (11,068 )             (11,075 )        
Premises and equipment, net     16,650               16,108          
Accrued income and other assets     88,728               62,071          
Total assets   $ 1,485,489             $ 1,297,657          
                         
Interest bearing liabilities                        
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 283,828     $ 1,140     0.54 %   $ 219,378     $ 364     0.22 %
Savings deposits     367,920       359     0.13 %     318,664       325     0.14 %
Time deposits     118,320       448     0.51 %     161,219       932     0.77 %
Borrowed funds     88,532       1,175     1.77 %     49,211       470     1.28 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     858,600       3,122     0.49 %     748,472       2,091     0.37 %
                         
Noninterest bearing liabilities                        
Noninterest bearing deposits     489,631               417,387          
Accrued interest and other liabilities     16,554               10,139          
Shareholders' equity     120,704               121,659          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,485,489             $ 1,297,657          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 38,371             $ 33,133      
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           3.69 %           3.60 %
                         

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2022   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2022
    Compared To   Compared To   Compared To
    June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021   September 30, 2021
    Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to
    Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net
Changes in interest income                                    
Total loans   $ 1,264     $ 897     $ 2,161     $ 3,378     $ 550     $ 3,928     $ 5,459     $ 233     $ 5,692  
Taxable investment securities     (105 )     107       2       28       43       71       460       (32 )     428  
Nontaxable investment securities     (8 )     5       (3 )     (27 )     15       (12 )     (28 )     (11 )     (39 )
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     14       106       120       (249 )     364       115       (91 )     241       150  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     13       22       35       11       27       38       12       26       38  
Total changes in interest income     1,178       1,137       2,315       3,141       999       4,140       5,812       457       6,269  
                                     
Changes in interest expense                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits     55       578       633       65       632       697       131       645       776  
Savings deposits     1       12       13       18             18       67       (33 )     34  
Time deposits     (12 )     (7 )     (19 )     (74 )     (69 )     (143 )     (102 )     (382 )     (484 )
Borrowed funds     175       151       326       358       155       513       477       228       705  
Total changes in interest expense     219       734       953       367       718       1,085       573       458       1,031  
Net change in net interest income (FTE)   $ 959     $ 403     $ 1,362     $ 2,774     $ 281     $ 3,055     $ 5,239     $ (1 )   $ 5,238  


    Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended
    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Total earning assets   4.27 %   3.96 %   3.70 %   3.67 %   3.69 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   0.75 %   0.38 %   0.29 %   0.33 %   0.34 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   3.79 %   3.73 %   3.52 %   3.47 %   3.48 %


    Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Interest income   $ 15,726     $ 13,411     $ 12,301     $ 11,749     $ 11,584  
FTE adjustment     18       18       19       20       20  
Total interest income (FTE)     15,744       13,429       12,320       11,769       11,604  
Total interest expense     1,738       785       599       645       653  
Net interest income (FTE)   $ 14,006     $ 12,644     $ 11,721     $ 11,124     $ 10,951  
                     

As outlined above, increases in net interest income have primarily been driven through increases in volume. This growth has also resulted in increased net interest margins. While this strategy has resulted in increased net interest margins, recent increases in funding costs are now outpacing increases in the yields on interest earnings assets, so we anticipate pressure on net interest margin in future periods.

Noninterest Income

    Three Months Ended
    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Net gain on sales of loans   $ 36     $ 182     $ 483     $ 838     $ 1,096  
Service charges and fees                    
ATM and debit card income     553       577       485       496       495  
Trust and investment services     546       458       598       399       562  
Service charges on deposit accounts     270       246       241       218       199  
Total     1,369       1,281       1,324       1,113       1,256  
Changes in the fair value of MSR     207       433       319       407       (69 )
Change in fair value of equity investments     (39 )     (31 )     (48 )     (9 )     (4 )
Other                    
Mortgage servicing fees     427       435       444       394       369  
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     172       168       166       168       165  
PPP referral fees                             6  
Other     205       310       104       186       80  
Total     804       913       714       748       620  
Total noninterest income   $ 2,377     $ 2,778     $ 2,792     $ 3,097     $ 2,899  
                     
Memo items:                    
Residential mortgage operations   $ 670     $ 1,050     $ 1,246     $ 1,639     $ 1,396  


    Nine Months Ended
September 30		   Variance
      2022       2021     Amount   %
Net gain on sales of loans   $ 701     $ 4,194     $ (3,493 )   (83.29 )%
Service charges and fees                
ATM and debit card income     1,615       1,454       161     11.07 %
Trust and investment services     1,602       1,433       169     11.79 %
Service charges on deposit accounts     757       533       224     42.03 %
Total   $ 3,974     $ 3,420       554     16.20 %
Changes in the fair value of MSR     959       1,188       (229 )   (19.28 )%
Change in fair value of equity investments     (118 )     (21 )     (97 )   461.90 %
Other                
Mortgage servicing fees     1,306       1,066       240     22.51 %
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     506       466       40     8.58 %
PPP referral fees           431       (431 )   (100.00 )%
Other     619       239       380     159.00 %
Total     2,431       2,202       229     10.40 %
Total noninterest income   $ 7,947     $ 10,983     $ (3,036 )   (27.64 )%
                 
Memo items:                
Residential mortgage operations   $ 2,966     $ 6,448       (3,482 )   (54.00 )%
                 

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven gains down during 2022. Additionally, the majority of residential mortgage loans originated during 2022 have been portfolio loans (adjustable rate mortgages, construction loans, etc.) as rates offered for those products are typically more attractive as interest rates increase.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio was originated during 2020 and 2021 at lower interest rates, management expects the value of the servicing portfolio to remain strong. During the third quarter, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $17,627. Management expects this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio.

All Other Noninterest Income

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to moderate throughout the remainder of 2022.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. The increase in income during the third quarter of 2022 is a result of higher demand for fixed annuity products. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Revenue from service charges has increased throughout 2022 as a result of increased transaction volume as well as more customers utilizing overdraft services offered by the Corporation. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of 2022.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance increased in 2022 as a result of the purchase of $15,000 in additional corporate owned life insurance policies during the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation expects the change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance to approximate current earnings levels throughout the remainder of 2022.

PPP referral fees earned in 2021 represent fees the Corporation earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. As the PPP loan program has ended, the Corporation does not anticipate to record any future revenues from PPP.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

    Three Months Ended
    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Compensation and benefits   $ 5,320     $ 5,453     $ 5,347     $ 5,054     $ 5,001  
Furniture and equipment     822       805       818       794       761  
Professional services     763       777       812       948       790  
Occupancy     578       579       604       491       522  
Data processing     363       665       412       622       557  
Loan and collection     417       584       311       286       264  
Advertising and promotional     405       326       278       356       384  
Other                    
FDIC insurance premiums     150       172       150       138       153  
ATM and debit card     154       160       143       158       131  
Telephone and communication     112       112       105       96       80  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     108       107       108       68       68  
Other acquisition related expenses           14       256       225       64  
Other general and administrative     933       790       807       721       678  
Total     1,457       1,355       1,569       1,406       1,174  
Total noninterest expenses   $ 10,125     $ 10,544     $ 10,151     $ 9,957     $ 9,453  


    Nine Months Ended
September 30 		  Variance
      2022       2021     Amount   %
Compensation and benefits   $ 16,120     $ 15,005     $ 1,115     7.43 %
Furniture and equipment     2,445       2,110       335     15.88 %
Professional services     2,352       2,117       235     11.10 %
Occupancy     1,761       1,525       236     15.48 %
Data processing     1,440       1,649       (209 )   (12.67 )%
Loan and collection     1,312       1,007       305     30.29 %
Advertising and promotional     1,009       972       37     3.81 %
Other                
FDIC insurance premiums     472       387       85     21.96 %
ATM and debit card     457       397       60     15.11 %
Telephone and communication     329       304       25     8.22 %
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     323       203       120     59.11 %
Other acquisition related expenses     270       64       206     321.88 %
Other general and administrative     2,530       1,966       564     28.69 %
Total     4,381       3,321       1,060     31.92 %
Total noninterest expenses   $ 30,820     $ 27,706     $ 3,114     11.24 %
                 

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits has increased in 2022 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to continue to increase modestly with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The annual increase in professional services is primarily due to accounting, legal and other outside services. These expenses are expected to decline slightly throughout the remainder of 2022.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses trended downward during the third quarter of 2022 due to receipt of renewal incentives from the Corporation's core data processor. Data processing is expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of the year.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. These expenses are expected to decline in future periods as a result of a reduction in loan production.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of 2022.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums are also expected to increase in 2023 from an increase in the assessment rate for all FDIC insured institutions.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to approximate current levels in 2022.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2022.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses relates to the Corporation's acquisition of FSB, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Corporation does not anticipate recording additional expenses related to the acquisition of FSB in future periods.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are typically significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 43,345     $ 38,510     $ 80,133     $ 83,446     $ 112,861  
Total investment securities     129,886       136,725       151,579       164,942       138,476  
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     62       664       3,038       6,783       9,702  
Gross loans     1,350,851       1,232,892       1,139,351       1,100,092       1,015,177  
Less allowance for loan losses     12,200       11,000       11,000       10,500       10,500  
Net loans     1,338,651       1,221,892       1,128,351       1,089,592       1,004,677  
All other assets     83,182       76,516       72,400       73,038       63,584  
Total assets   $ 1,595,126     $ 1,474,307     $ 1,435,501     $ 1,417,801     $ 1,329,300  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Total deposits   $ 1,345,209     $ 1,231,543     $ 1,252,892     $ 1,228,298     $ 1,144,291  
Total borrowed funds     116,600       111,000       52,000       50,000       50,000  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     11,687       13,198       9,263       15,048       10,200  
Total liabilities     1,473,496       1,355,741       1,314,155       1,293,346       1,204,491  
Total shareholders' equity     121,630       118,566       121,346       124,455       124,809  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,595,126     $ 1,474,307     $ 1,435,501     $ 1,417,801     $ 1,329,300  


    9/30/2022 vs 6/30/2022   9/30/2022 vs 9/30/2021
    Variance   Variance
    Amount   %   Amount   %
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ 4,835     12.56 %   $ (69,516 )   (61.59 )%
Total investment securities     (6,839 )   (5.00 )%     (8,590 )   (6.20 )%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     (602 )   (90.66 )%     (9,640 )   (99.36 )%
Gross loans     117,959     9.57 %     335,674     33.07 %
Less allowance for loan losses     1,200     10.91 %     1,700     16.19 %
Net loans     116,759     9.56 %     333,974     33.24 %
All other assets     6,666     8.71 %     19,598     30.82 %
Total assets   $ 120,819     8.19 %   $ 265,826     20.00 %
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Total deposits   $ 113,666     9.23 %   $ 200,918     17.56 %
Total borrowed funds     5,600     5.05 %     66,600     133.20 %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     (1,511 )   (11.45 )%     1,487     14.58 %
Total liabilities     117,755     8.69 %     269,005     22.33 %
Total shareholders' equity     3,064     2.58 %     (3,179 )   (2.55 )%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 120,819     8.19 %   $ 265,826     20.00 %
                 

Cash and due from banks

    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 29,530     $ 26,085     $ 23,715     $ 28,475     $ 25,693  
Interest bearing     13,815       12,425       56,418       54,971       87,168  
    9/30/2022 vs 6/30/2022       9/30/2022 vs 9/30/2021
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 3,445       13.21 %       $ 3,837       14.93 %
Interest bearing     1,390       11.19 %         (73,353 )     (84.15 )%
Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 43,345     $ 38,510     $ 80,133     $ 83,446     $ 112,861  
Fair value of unpledged investment securities     109,685       115,586       132,364       143,431       127,913  
FHLB borrowing availability     78,000       83,000       140,000       140,000       140,000  
Unsecured lines of credit     26,500       26,500       26,500       26,500       26,500  
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window     115       125       125       200       1,000  
Parent company line of credit     2,400       3,000       5,000       7,000       7,000  
PPPLF           429       583       2,172       4,985  
Total liquidity sources   $ 260,045     $ 267,150     $ 384,705     $ 402,749     $ 420,259  
                     

Investment securities

    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 26,391     $ 27,391     $ 28,396     $ 30,406     $ 5,967  
State and municipal     22,743       22,863       24,949       25,010       25,227  
Mortgage backed residential     58,313       60,672       63,532       66,874       67,199  
Certificates of deposit     8,166       8,914       9,917       10,172       4,190  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies     26,560       27,733       28,968       30,180       31,732  
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities     (14,698 )     (13,509 )     (6,900 )     (468 )     1,432  
Total available-for-sale     127,475       134,064       148,862       162,174       135,747  
Held-to-maturity state and municipal     1,173       1,386       1,509       1,512       1,515  
Equity securities     1,238       1,275       1,208       1,256       1,214  
    9/30/2022 vs 6/30/2022       9/30/2022 vs 9/30/2021
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency     (1,000 )     (3.65 )%       $ 20,424       342.28 %
State and municipal     (120 )     (0.52 )%         (2,484 )     (9.85 )%
Mortgage backed residential     (2,359 )     (3.89 )%         (8,886 )     (13.22 )%
Certificates of deposit     (748 )     (8.39 )%         3,976       94.89 %
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies     (1,173 )     (4.23 )%         (5,172 )     (16.30 )%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities     (1,189 )     8.80 %         (16,130 )     (1,126.40 )%
Total available-for-sale     (6,589 )     (4.91 )%         (8,272 )     (6.09 )%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal     (213 )     (15.37 )%         (342 )     (22.57 )%
Equity securities     (37 )     (2.90 )%         24       1.98 %
The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of September 30, 2022 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One Year or Less   After One Year But Within Five Years   After Five Years But Within Ten Years   After Ten Years   Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities   Total
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 3,989     $ 22,402     $     $     $     $ 26,391  
State and municipal     2,050       10,875       8,236       1,582             22,743  
Mortgage backed residential                       58,313       58,313  
Certificates of deposit     5,442       2,724                         8,166  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies                             26,560       26,560  
Total amortized cost   $ 11,481     $ 36,001     $ 8,236     $ 1,582     $ 84,873     $ 142,173  
The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of September 30, 2022 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One Year or Less   After One Year But Within Five Years   After Five Years But Within Ten Years   After Ten Years   Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities   Total
State and municipal   $ 289     $ 579     $ 305     $     $     $ 1,173  
Throughout 2021, the Corporation expanded its investment portfolio to generate additional interest income. Total investment securities also increased by $35,749 as a part of the acquisition of FSB on December 1, 2021. Due to robust loan demand, there have been no purchases of investments YTD through September 30, 2022. This strategy, coupled with the increase in unrealized losses resulting from increases in market interest rates, led to a reduction of the overall size of the investment portfolio.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

As outlined in the following tables, the Corporation has been extremely successful at growing its loan portfolio over the past 12 months while maintaining strong credit quality metrics. Management expects loan demand to moderate in future periods.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Commercial, net of PPP loans   $ 107,531     $ 108,054     $ 94,810     $ 91,529     $ 74,308  
PPP loans           429       583       2,172       4,985  
Commercial real estate     820,165       745,416       698,275       656,818       616,358  
Total commercial loans     927,696       853,899       793,668       750,519       695,651  
Residential mortgage     368,971       327,574       297,940       298,799       273,478  
Home equity     47,928       44,648       40,609       42,220       41,902  
Total residential real estate loans     416,899       372,222       338,549       341,019       315,380  
Consumer     6,256       6,771       7,134       8,554       4,146  
Gross loans     1,350,851       1,232,892       1,139,351       1,100,092       1,015,177  
Allowance for loan and lease losses     (12,200 )     (11,000 )     (11,000 )     (10,500 )     (10,500 )
Memo items:                    
Gross loans, net of PPP loans   $ 1,350,851     $ 1,232,463     $ 1,138,768     $ 1,097,920     $ 1,010,192  
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 660,490     $ 678,117     $ 688,745     $ 687,233     $ 591,399  
                     
    9/30/2022 vs 6/30/2022       9/30/2022 vs 9/30/2021
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Commercial, net of PPP loans   $ (523 )     (0.48 )%       $ 33,223       44.71 %
PPP loans     (429 )     (100.00 )%         (4,985 )     (100.00 )%
Commercial real estate     74,749       10.03 %         203,807       33.07 %
Total commercial loans     73,797       8.64 %         232,045       33.36 %
Residential mortgage     41,397       12.64 %         95,493       34.92 %
Home equity     3,280       7.35 %         6,026       14.38 %
Total residential real estate loans     44,677       12.00 %         101,519       32.19 %
Consumer     (515 )     (7.61 )%         2,110       50.89 %
Gross loans     117,959       9.57 %         335,674       33.07 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses     (1,200 )     10.91 %         (1,700 )     16.19 %
Memo items:                    
Gross loans, net of PPP loans   $ 118,388       9.61 %       $ 340,659       33.72 %
The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 107,531     $ 108,483     $ 94,899     $ 93,207     $ 79,252  
Commercial real estate     819,982       745,025       697,818       656,818       609,382  
Residential mortgage     367,652       326,481       296,883       297,626       272,463  
Home equity     47,887       44,607       40,568       42,138       41,840  
Consumer     6,251       6,771       7,134       8,554       4,146  
Subtotal     1,349,303       1,231,367       1,137,302       1,098,343       1,007,083  
Loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial and industrial                 494       494       41  
Commercial real estate     183       391       457             6,976  
Residential mortgage     1,319       1,093       1,057       1,173       1,015  
Home equity     41       41       41       82       62  
Consumer     5                          
Subtotal     1,548       1,525       2,049       1,749       8,094  
Gross Loans   $ 1,350,851     $ 1,232,892     $ 1,139,351     $ 1,100,092     $ 1,015,177  
                     

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,129     $ 1,074     $ 837     $ 743     $ 613  
Commercial real estate     7,126       6,437       6,716       6,350       6,104  
Residential mortgage     3,458       3,061       3,007       2,940       3,066  
Home equity     370       345       364       379       410  
Consumer     90       74       63       77       53  
Unallocated                              
Subtotal     12,173       10,991       10,987       10,489       10,246  
Loans individually evaluated for impairment                    
Commercial and industrial                              
Commercial real estate                             250  
Residential mortgage     27       9       13       11       4  
Home equity                              
Consumer                              
Unallocated                              
Subtotal     27       9       13       11       254  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 12,200     $ 11,000     $ 11,000     $ 10,500     $ 10,500  
                     
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,129     $ 1,074     $ 837     $ 743     $ 613  
Commercial real estate     7,126       6,437       6,716       6,350       6,354  
Residential mortgage     3,485       3,070       3,020       2,951       3,070  
Home equity     370       345       364       379       410  
Consumer     90       74       63       77       53  
Unallocated                              
The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Accruing interest                    
Current   $ 1,346,141     $ 1,228,082     $ 1,132,961     $ 1,094,141     $ 1,004,220  
Past due 30-89 days     3,131       2,802       4,099       3,971       2,596  
Past due 90 days or more     71       525       284       276       364  
Total accruing interest     1,349,343       1,231,409       1,137,344       1,098,388       1,007,180  
Nonaccrual     1,508       1,483       2,007       1,704       7,997  
Total loans   $ 1,350,851     $ 1,232,892     $ 1,139,351     $ 1,100,092     $ 1,015,177  
The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:

    9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021   9/30/2021
Nonaccrual loans   $ 1,508     $ 1,483