Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings (Unaudited)

/EIN News/ -- Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the September 30, 2022 presentation.



FENTON, Mich., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $4,009 and $10,569 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, "Our solid quarterly performance is reflective of a strong increase in net interest income from significant balance sheet growth. Both, balance sheet growth and rate trends during the quarter resulted in an improved net interest margin as well. Partially offsetting net interest income increase were reduction in gains on the sale of residential mortgages and provisions to the allowance for loan and lease losses. Provision increases were based on maintaining an appropriate reserve due to loan growth. We continue to monitor economic trend and concerns expressed in the market relating to a slowdown, but are encouraged by local loan demand and strong asset quality trends."

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 15,726 $ 13,411 $ 12,301 $ 11,749 $ 11,584 Interest expense 1,738 785 599 645 653 Net interest income 13,988 12,626 11,702 11,104 10,931 Provision for loan losses 1,231 525 502 38 (436 ) Noninterest income 2,377 2,778 2,792 3,097 2,899 Noninterest expenses 10,125 10,544 10,151 9,957 9,453 Federal income tax expense 1,000 859 757 864 958 Net income $ 4,009 $ 3,476 $ 3,084 $ 3,342 $ 3,855 PER SHARE Earnings $ 0.91 $ 0.79 $ 0.69 $ 0.74 $ 0.84 Dividends $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.22 $ 24.53 $ 24.97 $ 25.43 $ 26.53 Quoted market value High $ 25.20 $ 27.85 $ 29.25 $ 28.28 $ 26.25 Low $ 23.00 $ 24.40 $ 27.10 $ 25.75 $ 25.60 Close(1) $ 23.00 $ 25.00 $ 27.90 $ 28.28 $ 25.75 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.02 % 0.96 % 0.86 % 0.98 % 1.16 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.96 % 11.55 % 10.53 % 10.56 % 12.26 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 14.10 % 12.60 % 11.49 % 10.87 % 12.63 % Efficiency ratio 61.87 % 68.45 % 70.04 % 70.11 % 68.35 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.27 % 3.96 % 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.69 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.75 % 0.38 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.34 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.79 % 3.73 % 3.52 % 3.47 % 3.48 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 129,886 $ 136,725 $ 151,579 $ 164,942 $ 138,476 Gross loans $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,892 $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 Allowance for loan losses $ 12,200 $ 11,000 $ 11,000 $ 10,500 $ 10,500 Total assets $ 1,595,126 $ 1,474,307 $ 1,435,501 $ 1,417,801 $ 1,329,300 Total deposits $ 1,345,209 $ 1,231,543 $ 1,252,892 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 Borrowed funds $ 116,600 $ 111,000 $ 52,000 $ 50,000 $ 50,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 121,630 $ 118,566 $ 121,346 $ 124,455 $ 124,809 Net loans to total deposits 99.51 % 99.22 % 90.06 % 88.71 % 87.80 % Common shares outstanding 4,434,937 4,429,357 4,459,544 4,496,701 4,569,935 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,558,040 $ 1,449,874 $ 1,448,545 $ 1,353,694 $ 1,323,912 Earning assets $ 1,464,233 $ 1,360,658 $ 1,348,647 $ 1,273,650 $ 1,248,018 Interest bearing liabilities $ 917,888 $ 826,708 $ 831,200 $ 773,082 $ 756,545 Total shareholders' equity $ 122,695 $ 120,659 $ 118,759 $ 125,500 $ 124,720 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 112,829 $ 110,686 $ 108,862 $ 121,933 $ 121,120 Earned common shares outstanding 4,408,399 4,417,447 4,451,607 4,520,962 4,582,401 Unvested stock grants 24,460 24,460 27,466 20,671 20,671 Total common shares outstanding 4,432,859 4,441,907 4,479,073 4,541,633 4,603,072 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1) 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.82 % Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.17 % 0.63 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans(1) 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.95 % 1.03 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1) 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.97 % 0.96 % 1.04 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans — % 0.04 % — % — % (0.01 )% Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans 0.10 % 0.04 % 0.05 % — % (0.04 )% CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 10.96 % 11.36 % 12.07 % 12.22 % 13.63 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.07 % 10.50 % 11.13 % 11.30 % 12.64 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.04 % 9.39 % 9.94 % 10.07 % 11.33 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.91 % 9.30 % 9.07 % 9.13 % 10.21 % (1) At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine months ended:

9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 41,438 $ 35,161 $ 34,355 $ 32,465 $ 26,419 Interest expense 3,122 2,091 4,952 6,469 3,901 Net interest income 38,316 33,070 29,403 25,996 22,518 Provision for loan losses 2,258 (218 ) 4,652 899 767 Noninterest income 7,947 10,983 14,964 6,034 6,574 Noninterest expenses 30,820 27,706 23,713 19,808 18,403 Federal income tax expense 2,616 3,328 3,271 2,297 1,817 Net income $ 10,569 $ 13,237 $ 12,731 $ 9,026 $ 8,105 PER SHARE Earnings $ 2.39 $ 2.86 $ 2.73 $ 1.94 $ 2.23 Dividends $ 0.270 $ 0.240 $ 0.225 $ 0.210 $ 0.180 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.22 $ 26.53 $ 23.50 $ 20.37 $ 16.91 Quoted market value High $ 29.25 $ 27.40 $ 26.00 $ 21.00 $ 23.00 Low $ 23.00 $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 Close(1) $ 23.00 $ 25.75 $ 16.93 $ 21.00 $ 21.15 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 0.95 % 1.36 % 1.45 % 1.27 % 1.32 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.71 % 14.55 % 15.79 % 12.73 % 17.29 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.75 % 15.00 % 16.40 % 13.35 % 18.77 % Efficiency ratio 66.62 % 62.89 % 53.45 % 61.84 % 63.26 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.99 % 3.83 % 4.12 % 4.81 % 4.59 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.49 % 0.37 % 0.93 % 1.43 % 0.98 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.69 % 3.60 % 3.52 % 3.85 % 3.91 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 129,886 $ 138,476 $ 78,179 $ 62,351 $ 79,531 Gross loans $ 1,350,851 $ 1,015,177 $ 1,060,885 $ 826,597 $ 728,302 Allowance for loan losses $ 12,200 $ 10,500 $ 10,100 $ 5,413 $ 4,146 Total assets $ 1,595,126 $ 1,329,300 $ 1,284,845 $ 978,046 $ 909,901 Total deposits $ 1,345,209 $ 1,144,291 $ 1,061,470 $ 801,101 $ 766,587 Borrowed funds $ 116,600 $ 50,000 $ 96,217 $ 69,000 $ 74,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 121,630 $ 124,809 $ 114,081 $ 99,142 $ 66,340 Net loans to total deposits 99.51 % 87.80 % 98.99 % 102.51 % 94.46 % Common shares outstanding 4,434,937 4,569,935 4,691,142 4,658,722 3,645,402 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,485,489 $ 1,297,657 $ 1,171,415 $ 950,749 $ 820,481 Earning assets $ 1,391,179 $ 1,230,553 $ 1,116,861 $ 903,192 $ 772,111 Interest bearing liabilities $ 858,600 $ 748,472 $ 711,449 $ 606,912 $ 528,165 Total shareholders' equity $ 120,704 $ 121,659 $ 107,711 $ 94,815 $ 62,662 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 110,792 $ 117,991 $ 103,712 $ 90,394 $ 57,732 Earned common shares outstanding 4,425,818 4,630,709 4,665,951 4,641,084 3,638,123 Unvested stock grants 25,462 21,088 13,966 9,907 — Total common shares outstanding 4,451,280 4,651,797 4,679,917 4,650,991 3,638,123 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1) 0.12 % 0.82 % 0.07 % 0.11 % 0.01 % Nonperforming assets to total assets(1) 0.12 % 0.63 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans(1) 0.90 % 1.03 % 0.95 % 0.65 % 0.57 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans(1) 0.90 % 1.04 % 1.19 % 0.65 % 0.57 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans 0.05 % 0.02 % 0.03 % — % 0.03 % Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans 0.19 % (0.02 )% 0.44 % 0.11 % 0.11 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 10.96 % 13.63 % 15.57 % 14.42 % 11.31 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.07 % 12.64 % 14.40 % 13.73 % 10.73 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.04 % 11.33 % 12.77 % 11.96 % 8.77 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.91 % 10.21 % 9.86 % 11.22 % 8.90 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 GAAP net income $ 4,009 $ 3,476 $ 3,084 $ 3,342 $ 3,855 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (20 ) (20 ) (20 ) (154 ) (152 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 85 85 85 54 54 Amortization on acquired time deposits (21 ) (21 ) (21 ) 2 2 Other acquisition related expenses — 11 202 178 51 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 44 55 246 80 (45 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (119 ) (48 ) (162 ) (91 ) (65 ) Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (119 ) (48 ) (162 ) (91 ) (65 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 3,934 $ 3,483 $ 3,168 $ 3,331 $ 3,745 GAAP net interest income $ 13,988 $ 12,626 $ 11,702 $ 11,104 $ 10,931 Accretion on purchased loans (25 ) (26 ) (25 ) (195 ) (192 ) Prepayment penalties collected (150 ) (61 ) (205 ) (115 ) (82 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits (27 ) (26 ) (27 ) 3 3 Adjusted net interest income $ 13,786 $ 12,513 $ 11,445 $ 10,797 $ 10,660 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.89 $ 0.79 $ 0.71 $ 0.74 $ 0.82 Return on average assets 1.00 % 0.96 % 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.12 % Return on average shareholders' equity 12.72 % 11.58 % 10.82 % 10.53 % 11.91 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 13.83 % 12.62 % 11.80 % 10.84 % 12.27 % Efficiency ratio 61.98 % 68.16 % 68.75 % 69.55 % 68.74 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.22 % 3.93 % 3.63 % 3.57 % 3.60 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.74 % 0.37 % 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.34 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.74 % 3.70 % 3.44 % 3.37 % 3.39 %





Year to Date September 30 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % GAAP net income $ 10,569 $ 13,237 $ (2,668 ) (20.16 )% Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (60 ) (454 ) 394 (86.78 ) % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 255 160 95 59.38 % Amortization on acquired time deposits (63 ) 7 (70 ) (1,000.00 )% Other acquisition related expenses 213 51 162 317.65 % Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 345 (236 ) 581 (246.19 )% Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) Prepayment penalties collected (329 ) (115 ) (214 ) 186.09 % Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (329 ) (115 ) (214 ) 186.09 % Adjusted net income from operations $ 10,585 $ 12,886 $ (2,301 ) (17.86 )% GAAP net interest income $ 38,316 $ 33,070 $ 5,246 15.86 % Accretion on purchased loans (76 ) (575 ) 499 (86.78 )% Prepayment penalties collected (416 ) (145 ) (271 ) 186.90 % Amortization on acquired time deposits (80 ) 9 (89 ) (988.89 )% Adjusted net interest income $ 37,744 $ 32,359 $ 5,385 16.64 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 2.39 $ 2.78 $ (0.39 ) (14.03 )% Return on average assets 0.95 % 1.33 % (0.38 )% Return on average shareholders' equity 11.72 % 14.16 % (2.44 )% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.77 % 14.60 % (1.83 )% Efficiency ratio 66.16 % 63.31 % 2.85 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.94 % 3.75 % 0.19 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.48 % 0.37 % 0.11 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.64 % 3.52 % 0.12 %

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,294,302 $ 15,004 4.60 % $ 1,189,812 $ 12,843 4.33 % $ 1,000,660 $ 11,076 4.39 % Taxable investment securities 121,704 443 1.44 % 129,727 441 1.36 % 113,868 372 1.30 % Nontaxable investment securities 14,517 83 2.27 % 15,305 86 2.25 % 17,085 95 2.21 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 28,384 160 2.24 % 22,269 40 0.72 % 112,917 45 0.16 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,326 54 4.02 % 3,545 19 2.15 % 3,488 16 1.82 % Total earning assets 1,464,233 15,744 4.27 % 1,360,658 13,429 3.96 % 1,248,018 11,604 3.69 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (11,478 ) (11,217 ) (10,889 ) Premises and equipment, net 16,315 16,695 16,465 Accrued income and other assets 88,970 83,738 70,318 Total assets $ 1,558,040 $ 1,449,874 $ 1,323,912 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 318,771 $ 818 1.02 % $ 256,856 $ 185 0.29 % $ 228,147 $ 121 0.21 % Savings deposits 371,020 126 0.13 % 367,917 113 0.12 % 325,161 108 0.13 % Time deposits 102,472 121 0.47 % 113,026 140 0.50 % 153,694 264 0.68 % Borrowed funds 125,625 673 2.13 % 88,909 347 1.57 % 49,543 160 1.28 % Total interest bearing liabilities 917,888 1,738 0.75 % 826,708 785 0.38 % 756,545 653 0.34 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 505,435 490,863 433,057 Accrued interest and other liabilities 12,022 11,644 9,590 Shareholders' equity 122,695 120,659 124,720 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,558,040 $ 1,449,874 $ 1,323,912 Net interest income (FTE) $ 14,006 $ 12,644 $ 10,951 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.79 % 3.73 % 3.48 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Tax

Equivalent

Interest Average

Yield /

Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,198,290 $ 39,586 4.42 % $ 1,032,792 $ 33,894 4.39 % Taxable investment securities 131,792 1,324 1.34 % 87,399 896 1.37 % Nontaxable investment securities 15,511 261 2.25 % 17,161 300 2.34 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 41,440 229 0.74 % 89,713 79 0.12 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 4,146 93 3.00 % 3,488 55 2.11 % Total earning assets 1,391,179 41,493 3.99 % 1,230,553 35,224 3.83 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (11,068 ) (11,075 ) Premises and equipment, net 16,650 16,108 Accrued income and other assets 88,728 62,071 Total assets $ 1,485,489 $ 1,297,657 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 283,828 $ 1,140 0.54 % $ 219,378 $ 364 0.22 % Savings deposits 367,920 359 0.13 % 318,664 325 0.14 % Time deposits 118,320 448 0.51 % 161,219 932 0.77 % Borrowed funds 88,532 1,175 1.77 % 49,211 470 1.28 % Total interest bearing liabilities 858,600 3,122 0.49 % 748,472 2,091 0.37 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 489,631 417,387 Accrued interest and other liabilities 16,554 10,139 Shareholders' equity 120,704 121,659 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,485,489 $ 1,297,657 Net interest income (FTE) $ 38,371 $ 33,133 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.69 % 3.60 %

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Compared To Compared To Compared To June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ 1,264 $ 897 $ 2,161 $ 3,378 $ 550 $ 3,928 $ 5,459 $ 233 $ 5,692 Taxable investment securities (105 ) 107 2 28 43 71 460 (32 ) 428 Nontaxable investment securities (8 ) 5 (3 ) (27 ) 15 (12 ) (28 ) (11 ) (39 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 14 106 120 (249 ) 364 115 (91 ) 241 150 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13 22 35 11 27 38 12 26 38 Total changes in interest income 1,178 1,137 2,315 3,141 999 4,140 5,812 457 6,269 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits 55 578 633 65 632 697 131 645 776 Savings deposits 1 12 13 18 — 18 67 (33 ) 34 Time deposits (12 ) (7 ) (19 ) (74 ) (69 ) (143 ) (102 ) (382 ) (484 ) Borrowed funds 175 151 326 358 155 513 477 228 705 Total changes in interest expense 219 734 953 367 718 1,085 573 458 1,031 Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ 959 $ 403 $ 1,362 $ 2,774 $ 281 $ 3,055 $ 5,239 $ (1 ) $ 5,238





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Total earning assets 4.27 % 3.96 % 3.70 % 3.67 % 3.69 % Total interest bearing liabilities 0.75 % 0.38 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.34 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.79 % 3.73 % 3.52 % 3.47 % 3.48 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Interest income $ 15,726 $ 13,411 $ 12,301 $ 11,749 $ 11,584 FTE adjustment 18 18 19 20 20 Total interest income (FTE) 15,744 13,429 12,320 11,769 11,604 Total interest expense 1,738 785 599 645 653 Net interest income (FTE) $ 14,006 $ 12,644 $ 11,721 $ 11,124 $ 10,951

As outlined above, increases in net interest income have primarily been driven through increases in volume. This growth has also resulted in increased net interest margins. While this strategy has resulted in increased net interest margins, recent increases in funding costs are now outpacing increases in the yields on interest earnings assets, so we anticipate pressure on net interest margin in future periods.

Noninterest Income

Three Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Net gain on sales of loans $ 36 $ 182 $ 483 $ 838 $ 1,096 Service charges and fees ATM and debit card income 553 577 485 496 495 Trust and investment services 546 458 598 399 562 Service charges on deposit accounts 270 246 241 218 199 Total 1,369 1,281 1,324 1,113 1,256 Changes in the fair value of MSR 207 433 319 407 (69 ) Change in fair value of equity investments (39 ) (31 ) (48 ) (9 ) (4 ) Other Mortgage servicing fees 427 435 444 394 369 Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 172 168 166 168 165 PPP referral fees — — — — 6 Other 205 310 104 186 80 Total 804 913 714 748 620 Total noninterest income $ 2,377 $ 2,778 $ 2,792 $ 3,097 $ 2,899 Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 670 $ 1,050 $ 1,246 $ 1,639 $ 1,396





Nine Months Ended

September 30 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % Net gain on sales of loans $ 701 $ 4,194 $ (3,493 ) (83.29 )% Service charges and fees ATM and debit card income 1,615 1,454 161 11.07 % Trust and investment services 1,602 1,433 169 11.79 % Service charges on deposit accounts 757 533 224 42.03 % Total $ 3,974 $ 3,420 554 16.20 % Changes in the fair value of MSR 959 1,188 (229 ) (19.28 )% Change in fair value of equity investments (118 ) (21 ) (97 ) 461.90 % Other Mortgage servicing fees 1,306 1,066 240 22.51 % Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 506 466 40 8.58 % PPP referral fees — 431 (431 ) (100.00 )% Other 619 239 380 159.00 % Total 2,431 2,202 229 10.40 % Total noninterest income $ 7,947 $ 10,983 $ (3,036 ) (27.64 )% Memo items: Residential mortgage operations $ 2,966 $ 6,448 (3,482 ) (54.00 )%

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven gains down during 2022. Additionally, the majority of residential mortgage loans originated during 2022 have been portfolio loans (adjustable rate mortgages, construction loans, etc.) as rates offered for those products are typically more attractive as interest rates increase.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio was originated during 2020 and 2021 at lower interest rates, management expects the value of the servicing portfolio to remain strong. During the third quarter, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $17,627. Management expects this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio.

All Other Noninterest Income

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to moderate throughout the remainder of 2022.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. The increase in income during the third quarter of 2022 is a result of higher demand for fixed annuity products. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Revenue from service charges has increased throughout 2022 as a result of increased transaction volume as well as more customers utilizing overdraft services offered by the Corporation. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of 2022.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance increased in 2022 as a result of the purchase of $15,000 in additional corporate owned life insurance policies during the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation expects the change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance to approximate current earnings levels throughout the remainder of 2022.

PPP referral fees earned in 2021 represent fees the Corporation earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. As the PPP loan program has ended, the Corporation does not anticipate to record any future revenues from PPP.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

Three Months Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Compensation and benefits $ 5,320 $ 5,453 $ 5,347 $ 5,054 $ 5,001 Furniture and equipment 822 805 818 794 761 Professional services 763 777 812 948 790 Occupancy 578 579 604 491 522 Data processing 363 665 412 622 557 Loan and collection 417 584 311 286 264 Advertising and promotional 405 326 278 356 384 Other FDIC insurance premiums 150 172 150 138 153 ATM and debit card 154 160 143 158 131 Telephone and communication 112 112 105 96 80 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 108 107 108 68 68 Other acquisition related expenses — 14 256 225 64 Other general and administrative 933 790 807 721 678 Total 1,457 1,355 1,569 1,406 1,174 Total noninterest expenses $ 10,125 $ 10,544 $ 10,151 $ 9,957 $ 9,453





Nine Months Ended

September 30 Variance 2022 2021 Amount % Compensation and benefits $ 16,120 $ 15,005 $ 1,115 7.43 % Furniture and equipment 2,445 2,110 335 15.88 % Professional services 2,352 2,117 235 11.10 % Occupancy 1,761 1,525 236 15.48 % Data processing 1,440 1,649 (209 ) (12.67 )% Loan and collection 1,312 1,007 305 30.29 % Advertising and promotional 1,009 972 37 3.81 % Other FDIC insurance premiums 472 387 85 21.96 % ATM and debit card 457 397 60 15.11 % Telephone and communication 329 304 25 8.22 % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 323 203 120 59.11 % Other acquisition related expenses 270 64 206 321.88 % Other general and administrative 2,530 1,966 564 28.69 % Total 4,381 3,321 1,060 31.92 % Total noninterest expenses $ 30,820 $ 27,706 $ 3,114 11.24 %

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits has increased in 2022 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to continue to increase modestly with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The annual increase in professional services is primarily due to accounting, legal and other outside services. These expenses are expected to decline slightly throughout the remainder of 2022.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses trended downward during the third quarter of 2022 due to receipt of renewal incentives from the Corporation's core data processor. Data processing is expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of the year.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. These expenses are expected to decline in future periods as a result of a reduction in loan production.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of 2022.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums are also expected to increase in 2023 from an increase in the assessment rate for all FDIC insured institutions.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to approximate current levels in 2022.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2022.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses relates to the Corporation's acquisition of FSB, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Corporation does not anticipate recording additional expenses related to the acquisition of FSB in future periods.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are typically significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 43,345 $ 38,510 $ 80,133 $ 83,446 $ 112,861 Total investment securities 129,886 136,725 151,579 164,942 138,476 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 62 664 3,038 6,783 9,702 Gross loans 1,350,851 1,232,892 1,139,351 1,100,092 1,015,177 Less allowance for loan losses 12,200 11,000 11,000 10,500 10,500 Net loans 1,338,651 1,221,892 1,128,351 1,089,592 1,004,677 All other assets 83,182 76,516 72,400 73,038 63,584 Total assets $ 1,595,126 $ 1,474,307 $ 1,435,501 $ 1,417,801 $ 1,329,300 . LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,345,209 $ 1,231,543 $ 1,252,892 $ 1,228,298 $ 1,144,291 Total borrowed funds 116,600 111,000 52,000 50,000 50,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 11,687 13,198 9,263 15,048 10,200 Total liabilities 1,473,496 1,355,741 1,314,155 1,293,346 1,204,491 Total shareholders' equity 121,630 118,566 121,346 124,455 124,809 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,595,126 $ 1,474,307 $ 1,435,501 $ 1,417,801 $ 1,329,300





9/30/2022 vs 6/30/2022 9/30/2022 vs 9/30/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,835 12.56 % $ (69,516 ) (61.59 )% Total investment securities (6,839 ) (5.00 )% (8,590 ) (6.20 )% Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value (602 ) (90.66 )% (9,640 ) (99.36 )% Gross loans 117,959 9.57 % 335,674 33.07 % Less allowance for loan losses 1,200 10.91 % 1,700 16.19 % Net loans 116,759 9.56 % 333,974 33.24 % All other assets 6,666 8.71 % 19,598 30.82 % Total assets $ 120,819 8.19 % $ 265,826 20.00 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 113,666 9.23 % $ 200,918 17.56 % Total borrowed funds 5,600 5.05 % 66,600 133.20 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities (1,511 ) (11.45 )% 1,487 14.58 % Total liabilities 117,755 8.69 % 269,005 22.33 % Total shareholders' equity 3,064 2.58 % (3,179 ) (2.55 )% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 120,819 8.19 % $ 265,826 20.00 %

Cash and due from banks

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 29,530 $ 26,085 $ 23,715 $ 28,475 $ 25,693 Interest bearing 13,815 12,425 56,418 54,971 87,168 Total $ 43,345 $ 38,510 $ 80,133 $ 83,446 $ 112,861 9/30/2022 vs 6/30/2022 9/30/2022 vs 9/30/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and due from banks Noninterest bearing $ 3,445 13.21 % $ 3,837 14.93 % Interest bearing 1,390 11.19 % (73,353 ) (84.15 )% Total $ 4,835 12.56 % $ (69,516 ) (61.59 )%

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,345 $ 38,510 $ 80,133 $ 83,446 $ 112,861 Fair value of unpledged investment securities 109,685 115,586 132,364 143,431 127,913 FHLB borrowing availability 78,000 83,000 140,000 140,000 140,000 Unsecured lines of credit 26,500 26,500 26,500 26,500 26,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 115 125 125 200 1,000 Parent company line of credit 2,400 3,000 5,000 7,000 7,000 PPPLF — 429 583 2,172 4,985 Total liquidity sources $ 260,045 $ 267,150 $ 384,705 $ 402,749 $ 420,259

Investment securities

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 26,391 $ 27,391 $ 28,396 $ 30,406 $ 5,967 State and municipal 22,743 22,863 24,949 25,010 25,227 Mortgage backed residential 58,313 60,672 63,532 66,874 67,199 Certificates of deposit 8,166 8,914 9,917 10,172 4,190 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 26,560 27,733 28,968 30,180 31,732 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (14,698 ) (13,509 ) (6,900 ) (468 ) 1,432 Total available-for-sale 127,475 134,064 148,862 162,174 135,747 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 1,173 1,386 1,509 1,512 1,515 Equity securities 1,238 1,275 1,208 1,256 1,214 Total investment securities $ 129,886 $ 136,725 $ 151,579 $ 164,942 $ 138,476 9/30/2022 vs 6/30/2022 9/30/2022 vs 9/30/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency (1,000 ) (3.65 )% $ 20,424 342.28 % State and municipal (120 ) (0.52 )% (2,484 ) (9.85 )% Mortgage backed residential (2,359 ) (3.89 )% (8,886 ) (13.22 )% Certificates of deposit (748 ) (8.39 )% 3,976 94.89 % Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (1,173 ) (4.23 )% (5,172 ) (16.30 )% Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (1,189 ) 8.80 % (16,130 ) (1,126.40 )% Total available-for-sale (6,589 ) (4.91 )% (8,272 ) (6.09 )% Held-to-maturity state and municipal (213 ) (15.37 )% (342 ) (22.57 )% Equity securities (37 ) (2.90 )% 24 1.98 % Total investment securities $ (6,839 ) (5.00 )% $ (8,590 ) (6.20 )%

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of September 30, 2022 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 3,989 $ 22,402 $ — $ — $ — $ 26,391 State and municipal 2,050 10,875 8,236 1,582 — 22,743 Mortgage backed residential — 58,313 58,313 Certificates of deposit 5,442 2,724 — — — 8,166 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies — — — — 26,560 26,560 Total amortized cost $ 11,481 $ 36,001 $ 8,236 $ 1,582 $ 84,873 $ 142,173 Fair value $ 11,355 $ 32,942 $ 7,192 $ 1,403 $ 74,583 $ 127,475

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of September 30, 2022 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total State and municipal $ 289 $ 579 $ 305 $ — $ — $ 1,173 Fair value $ 286 $ 565 $ 284 $ — $ — $ 1,135

Throughout 2021, the Corporation expanded its investment portfolio to generate additional interest income. Total investment securities also increased by $35,749 as a part of the acquisition of FSB on December 1, 2021. Due to robust loan demand, there have been no purchases of investments YTD through September 30, 2022. This strategy, coupled with the increase in unrealized losses resulting from increases in market interest rates, led to a reduction of the overall size of the investment portfolio.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

As outlined in the following tables, the Corporation has been extremely successful at growing its loan portfolio over the past 12 months while maintaining strong credit quality metrics. Management expects loan demand to moderate in future periods.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Commercial, net of PPP loans $ 107,531 $ 108,054 $ 94,810 $ 91,529 $ 74,308 PPP loans — 429 583 2,172 4,985 Commercial real estate 820,165 745,416 698,275 656,818 616,358 Total commercial loans 927,696 853,899 793,668 750,519 695,651 Residential mortgage 368,971 327,574 297,940 298,799 273,478 Home equity 47,928 44,648 40,609 42,220 41,902 Total residential real estate loans 416,899 372,222 338,549 341,019 315,380 Consumer 6,256 6,771 7,134 8,554 4,146 Gross loans 1,350,851 1,232,892 1,139,351 1,100,092 1,015,177 Allowance for loan and lease losses (12,200 ) (11,000 ) (11,000 ) (10,500 ) (10,500 ) Loans, net $ 1,338,651 $ 1,221,892 $ 1,128,351 $ 1,089,592 $ 1,004,677 Memo items: Gross loans, net of PPP loans $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,463 $ 1,138,768 $ 1,097,920 $ 1,010,192 Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ 660,490 $ 678,117 $ 688,745 $ 687,233 $ 591,399 9/30/2022 vs 6/30/2022 9/30/2022 vs 9/30/2021 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial, net of PPP loans $ (523 ) (0.48 )% $ 33,223 44.71 % PPP loans (429 ) (100.00 )% (4,985 ) (100.00 )% Commercial real estate 74,749 10.03 % 203,807 33.07 % Total commercial loans 73,797 8.64 % 232,045 33.36 % Residential mortgage 41,397 12.64 % 95,493 34.92 % Home equity 3,280 7.35 % 6,026 14.38 % Total residential real estate loans 44,677 12.00 % 101,519 32.19 % Consumer (515 ) (7.61 )% 2,110 50.89 % Gross loans 117,959 9.57 % 335,674 33.07 % Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,200 ) 10.91 % (1,700 ) 16.19 % Loans, net $ 116,759 9.56 % $ 333,974 33.24 % Memo items: Gross loans, net of PPP loans $ 118,388 9.61 % $ 340,659 33.72 % Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $ (17,627 ) (2.60 )% $ 69,091 11.68 %

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 107,531 $ 108,483 $ 94,899 $ 93,207 $ 79,252 Commercial real estate 819,982 745,025 697,818 656,818 609,382 Residential mortgage 367,652 326,481 296,883 297,626 272,463 Home equity 47,887 44,607 40,568 42,138 41,840 Consumer 6,251 6,771 7,134 8,554 4,146 Subtotal 1,349,303 1,231,367 1,137,302 1,098,343 1,007,083 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial — — 494 494 41 Commercial real estate 183 391 457 — 6,976 Residential mortgage 1,319 1,093 1,057 1,173 1,015 Home equity 41 41 41 82 62 Consumer 5 — — — — Subtotal 1,548 1,525 2,049 1,749 8,094 Gross Loans $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,892 $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial $ 1,129 $ 1,074 $ 837 $ 743 $ 613 Commercial real estate 7,126 6,437 6,716 6,350 6,104 Residential mortgage 3,458 3,061 3,007 2,940 3,066 Home equity 370 345 364 379 410 Consumer 90 74 63 77 53 Unallocated — — — — — Subtotal 12,173 10,991 10,987 10,489 10,246 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial and industrial — — — — — Commercial real estate — — — — 250 Residential mortgage 27 9 13 11 4 Home equity — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Unallocated — — — — — Subtotal 27 9 13 11 254 Allowance for loan losses $ 12,200 $ 11,000 $ 11,000 $ 10,500 $ 10,500 Commercial and industrial $ 1,129 $ 1,074 $ 837 $ 743 $ 613 Commercial real estate 7,126 6,437 6,716 6,350 6,354 Residential mortgage 3,485 3,070 3,020 2,951 3,070 Home equity 370 345 364 379 410 Consumer 90 74 63 77 53 Unallocated — — — — — Allowance for loan losses $ 12,200 $ 11,000 $ 11,000 $ 10,500 $ 10,500

The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Accruing interest Current $ 1,346,141 $ 1,228,082 $ 1,132,961 $ 1,094,141 $ 1,004,220 Past due 30-89 days 3,131 2,802 4,099 3,971 2,596 Past due 90 days or more 71 525 284 276 364 Total accruing interest 1,349,343 1,231,409 1,137,344 1,098,388 1,007,180 Nonaccrual 1,508 1,483 2,007 1,704 7,997 Total loans $ 1,350,851 $ 1,232,892 $ 1,139,351 $ 1,100,092 $ 1,015,177 Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status $ 4,710 $ 4,810 $ 6,390 $ 5,951 $ 10,957

The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of: