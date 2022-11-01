The New Evolve GTR Series 2 Electric Skateboards Have Officially Dropped at Twelve Board Store

Setting a new standard for electric skateboard design, the Evolve GTR Series 2 achieves the ultimate riding experience when it comes to performance, durability and feel under foot

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since launching the world's first carbon fibre electric skateboard in 2013, Evolve Skateboards has continued to lead the industry in innovation. According to Melbourne-based skateboard retailer Twelve Board Store, the new GTR Series 2 electric skateboards set an even higher standard than ever before, providing the ultimate riding experience.

A sleek and stealthy ride, the GTR Series 2 is handmade from 100 per cent carbon fibre with a deck that conceals a super intelligent electric system. With Bluetooth FOC control, riders will experience a new level of instant power, with smooth acceleration and braking performance, explains Twelve Board Store.

Powered by lithium-ion Power Flex battery technology, the GTR Series 2 electric skateboard boasts a range of up to 50km per charge with all-terrain types, giving riders more freedom to ride the way they like, says Twelve Board Store.

Ideal for most skill levels from beginners to those who ride more regularly, the GTR Series 2 offers superb flexibility with over 100 different wheel and gear combinations to deliver the perfect skate experience.

Offering free shipping Australia-wide, Twelve Board Store has an official demo centre in Melbourne where customers can drop in and try out all boards including electric skateboards and longboards. Skateboard setups can be customised to suit the individual rider, with a huge range of skateboard decks and accessories available. The highly experienced team can also guide customers on how to ride and take care of their boards.

When customers buy a board from Twelve Board Store, they also receive free instore servicing for a year, which includes bearing and wheel services as well as changing things like belts. With the biggest range of electric skateboards and longboards in Australia, Twelve Board Store stocks all the leading brands. Shop online or visit the team in store today.

