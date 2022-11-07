Wencor, LLC Announces an Exclusive Global Partnership with Korry Electronics

PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korry Electronics has selected Wencor as its exclusive distributor supporting the global commercial aftermarket. The multi-year agreement extends the successful partnership between Korry and Wencor within Europe, Middle East, and the Americas, and now expands to include the Asia region.

The global agreement includes Korry’s full range of human-machine interface (HMI) solutions for the commercial aftermarket including switches, annunciators, control panels, knobs, and data concentrators.

Strategic Benefits for Customers

•Consistent customer experience. Korry and Wencor have successfully supported the commercial aftermarket with HMI solutions since 2019. By creating a global, exclusive channel partnership, all customers will benefit as they purchase Korry products from the #1 rated distributor in customer satisfaction *.

•New & improved service offerings: Wencor’s technical expertise and value-added services will bring expanded rotable and retrofit solutions to operators globally.

•Accelerates Asia growth strategy: The Korry partnership is a key feature of Wencor’s growing portfolio of OEM partnerships in Asia, enabled by investments in people, products, and process in the region.

Management Perspective

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Korry Electronics, which extends Wencor’s industry-leading support to the global commercial aftermarket community. Korry’s highly engineered products and Wencor’s value-added service offerings will continue to raise the standard by which our shared customers are served. We pride ourselves on providing innovative solutions for customers that increase material availability, improve reliability, and decrease costs,” said Hunter Mitchem, Wencor President of Distribution.

“Wencor has been a strong partner for Korry Electronics, performing well through the challenges of the pandemic recovery. We appreciate their deep industry knowledge and insight. They have demonstrated an ability to bring the right material, at the right time, at the right price, to our commercial aftermarket customers. Extending our agreement worldwide was a logical next step,” said Kevin Hanson, President of Korry Electronics.

About Wencor

Wencor Group has been a trusted partner in aerospace and defense for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates; Wencor, Absolute Aviation Services, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Aerospace Coatings International, Aviatron, Inc. (US), Fortner Engineering, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Silver Wings Aerospace, Soundair Aviation Services, ASC Industries and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Alabama, California, Florida, New York, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Amsterdam, Singapore, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit wencor.com and join Wencor on LinkedIn.

About Korry

Korry has been a trusted name in human-machine interface (HMI) solutions for the Aerospace and Defense industry since 1937. Korry provides leading edge Utility Control Systems, Touchscreen Controllers, Integrated Control Panels, Displays and Backlights, Data Concentrators, Pushbutton Switches and Indicators, Knobs, and Night Vision Optical Filters. Korry products are internationally known for their quality in design, manufacturing, and service. For more information about Korry, please visit www.korry.com.

* #1 ranking in Canaccord Genuity Distributor Customer Satisfaction Survey, as presented during 2021 SpeedNews Annual Commercial Aviation Industry Suppliers Conference