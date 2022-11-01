Special Representative Dorothy McAuliffe Announces the Franklin Talent Exchange Partnership as Part of Secretary Blinken’s Modernization Agenda

Today, Special Representative for Global Partnerships Dorothy McAuliffe announced the launch of the Franklin Talent Exchange Partnership (FTEP) that will be an integral component of advancing the Department’s efforts to ensure our work, resources, and priorities are aligned with the rapidly changing and increased complexities of the world. In support of the Secretary’s Modernization Agenda, launched in October 2021, the FTEP advances efforts to build the Department of State’s capacity and expertise in critical mission areas, expands professional development opportunities for Department employees, and enhances collaboration between the Department and private sector in key fields.

The newly reimagined FTEP, formerly the Franklin Fellows Program, is a professional exchange program that brings private sector participants to the Department to apply their expertise to global challenges, while affording reciprocal opportunities for Civil and Foreign Service employees to gain experience and exposure to U.S. industry in key fields such as emerging technologies and clean energy.

The Office of Global Partnerships is actively recruiting organizations to join FTEP. Interested organizations can find more information and can apply by visiting the FTEP webpage or by emailing FTEP@state.gov. There are no obligations when it comes to joining the partnership consortium, and a diverse array of entities are desired, including organizations that have a U.S. office, non-government organizations, as well as startups and business incubators.

To learn more about the Office of Global Partnerships please click here or visit https://www.state.gov/s/partnerships. You may also email Partnerships@state.gov for more information. For press inquiries, please contact Melanie Bonner at BonnerML@state.gov.