Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,658 in the last 365 days.

Extension of Warrants and Resignation of Director

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Venture:FTI) FTI Foodtech International Inc. ("FTI" or “the Company”) announces that it has extended the expiry date of its outstanding warrants and the resignation of Mr. Gary Hullah from the company.

The company has extended the 1,000,000 warrants in connection with the 2021 private placement for an additional year to November 30, 2023, with no change to the original price of $0.40 for one common share.

Mr. Gary Hullah has resigned from his roles as Vice President, CFO and as a director of the company. After more than 25 years with the company, Mr. Hullah has left the company to work on his own projects in other fields. Currently the board has been reduced to three members while the company is considering other candidates to replace Mr. Hullah on the board.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has approved the contents of this press release.   Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, contact: William Hullah, President, FTI at (416) 444-1058.


You just read:

Extension of Warrants and Resignation of Director

Distribution channels: Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.