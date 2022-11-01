Blavity, Inc. Welcomes Former Team Whistle Executive as Company's New Chief Business and Chief Financial Officer

Wasif Khan, a 20-year-plus industry veteran, joins Blavity Inc. to accelerate the company's next stage of growth

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blavity Inc., the corporation behind AfroTech, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, today announced the appointment of Wasif Khan as the company's Chief Business and Chief Financial Officer. Khan will lead efforts to develop and execute a long-term revenue model and integrated financial and business plan, as well as advise Division leaders on managing their vision operationally. As the organization grows, he will maintain a sustainable, people-first, financial, and operational environment and work with the senior executive team to develop and execute strategies that advance the company's mission and values.

With over two decades of experience in end-to-end business and financial management across industries, Khan brings expertise in building intellectual property-driven business models, developing strong teams, and operating fast-growing companies. In addition, he is a proven operationally-focused CFO with experience scaling and navigating operations for organizations looking to disrupt category norms and achieve success. Before joining Blavity, Khan worked as CFO and COO at Team Whistle, a global sports media and entertainment company, and helped the brand scale through its successful acquisition. He has also had notable success growing several early-stage, high-growth companies, including Gilt Groupe and Warby Parker, where he led all finance, operations, legal, and business affairs.

"As Blavity Inc. grows and scales, I am committed to strengthening our leadership team and bringing in experts to help our corporation expand to a new level," said CEO and Founder Morgan DeBaun. "Wasif Khan is a seasoned media executive whose relationships and expertise can take our business to the next level. Wasif is a proven leader with a successful financial and operational track record in digital media."

"I am thrilled to be a member of such a unique company, giving an authentic voice and reach to the exceptional talent the Black community has to offer," said CFO and CBO Wasif Khan. "Accepting this position is more than directing the finance and business operations of Blavity. It is an honor knowing I get to be a part of an organization that helps our diverse millennials blossom into the next generation of leaders benefitting from the opportunities we can provide."

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.

Blavity Inc. is a technology and news media company founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, Blavity is home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving Black millennials & Gen Z through original content, video, and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 250 million millennials per month through its growing brand portfolio, including Blavity News, 21Ninety, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Shadow & Act, Blavity Culture Ad Network, and Blavity TV.

