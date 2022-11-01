Submit Release
Kadant Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- WESTFORD, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 12% to $225 million.
  • Bookings decreased 14% to $211 million.
  • Net income increased 34% to $27 million.
  • GAAP diluted EPS increased 34% to $2.35.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS increased 21% to a record $2.38.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to a record $48 million and represented 21.3% of revenue.
  • Operating cash flow decreased 34% to $25 million.
  • Backlog was $350 million.

Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. Adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary
“We delivered strong revenue and earnings performance in the third quarter despite the challenging macroeconomic environment,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. “Organic revenue growth was 19 percent in the third quarter with excellent contributions across all operating segments. Solid execution led to a fourth consecutive quarterly record for adjusted EBITDA and record adjusted earnings per share.

“Throughout the quarter we successfully navigated increasingly complex market conditions fueled by inflationary pressures, the strengthening U.S. dollar, lingering global supply chain constraints, and China's zero-COVID policy. Our operations teams around the globe continued to do an excellent job proactively managing these challenges.”

Third Quarter 2022 compared to 2021
Revenue increased 12 percent to $224.5 million compared to $199.8 million in 2021. Organic revenue increased 19 percent, which excludes a seven percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross margin was 42.5 percent compared to 41.9 percent in 2021. Gross margin in 2021 included a negative 110 basis point impact from the amortization of acquired profit in inventory.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 34 percent to $2.35 compared to $1.75 in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 21 percent to a record $2.38 compared to $1.97 in 2021. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes $0.02 of acquisition costs and $0.01 of restructuring costs in 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS excludes $0.22 of acquisition-related costs in 2021. Net income increased 34 percent to $27.5 million compared to $20.5 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 17 percent to a record $47.8 million and represented a record 21.3 percent of revenue compared to $40.9 million and 20.5 percent of revenue in the prior year quarter. Operating cash flow decreased 34 percent to $24.9 million compared to $37.9 million in 2021 due to an increase in working capital.

Bookings decreased 14 percent to $210.9 million compared to $244.7 million in 2021. Organic bookings decreased ten percent, which excludes a five percent decrease from the unfavorable effect of foreign currency translation and a one percent increase from an acquisition.

Summary and Outlook
“As we look ahead to the remainder of 2022, we are well positioned to finish the year strong,” Mr. Powell continued. “We have a significant amount of capital projects to deliver in the upcoming quarter, and our backlog remains at a near-record level. However, we expect macroeconomic headwinds to strengthen and order activity to continue to moderate through the remainder of the year.

"We are narrowing our revenue and adjusted diluted EPS guidance and we now expect revenue of $890 to $896 million in 2022, revised from our previous guidance of $890 to $905 million. Our GAAP diluted EPS guidance is now $10.02 to $10.19 revised from our previous guidance of $10.05 to $10.25. This guidance includes a $1.30 gain on the sale of a facility, $0.06 of acquisition-related costs, and $0.02 of impairment and restructuring costs. Excluding these items, we expect adjusted diluted EPS of $8.80 to $8.97, revised from our previous guidance of $8.80 to $9.00. For the fourth quarter of 2022, we expect GAAP diluted EPS of $1.90 to $2.07 on revenue of $217 to $223 million."

Conference Call
Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its third quarter performance, as well as future expectations. To listen to the call live and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through December 2, 2022.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the third quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the “Investors” section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 included $0.2 million from an acquisition and a $14.1 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Revenue in the first nine months of 2022 included $40.1 million from acquisitions and a $27.0 million unfavorable foreign currency translation effect. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude impairment and restructuring costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, and certain gains or losses, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Third Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $2.8 million in 2021.
  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.4 million in 2022 and $0.7 million in 2021.
  • Pre-tax restructuring costs of $0.1 million in 2022.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $2.0 million ($2.8 million net of tax of $0.8 million) in 2021.
  • After-tax acquisition costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022 and $0.6 million ($0.7 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2021.
  • After-tax restructuring costs of $0.1 million in 2022.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $6.4 million in 2022 and $3.4 million in 2021.

First Nine Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

  • Pre-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $20.2 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.5 million in 2022 and $2.6 million in 2021.
  • Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.6 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $0.3 million in 2022.
  • Pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.5 in 2022 and $2.9 million in 2021.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS exclude:

  • After-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $15.1 million ($20.2 million net of tax of $5.1 million) in 2022.
  • After-tax acquisition costs of $0.3 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.2 million) in 2022 and $2.3 million ($2.6 million net of tax of $0.3 million) in 2021.
  • After-tax impairment and restructuring costs of $0.2 million ($0.3 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.
  • After-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022 and $2.0 ($2.9 million net of tax of $0.9 million) in 2021.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

  • Capital expenditures of $16.2 million in 2022 and $7.7 million in 2021.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)                
(In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages)    
                     
        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Consolidated Statement of Income   October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021		   October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021
Revenue   $ 224,510     $ 199,789     $ 672,639     $ 568,063  
Costs and Operating Expenses:                
  Cost of revenue   129,154       116,096       383,034       323,337  
  Selling, general, and administrative expenses   53,153       52,316       167,640       151,014  
  Research and development expenses   3,245       2,649       9,574       8,547  
  Gain on sale and other costs, net (b)   72             (19,936 )      
        185,624       171,061       540,312       482,898  
Operating Income     38,886       28,728       132,327       85,165  
Interest Income     271       55       650       176  
Interest Expense     (1,721 )     (1,320 )     (4,321 )     (3,497 )
Other Expense, Net     (19 )     (23 )     (60 )     (71 )
Income Before Provision for Income Taxes     37,417       27,440       128,596       81,773  
Provision for Income Taxes     9,746       6,742       33,075       21,252  
Net Income     27,671       20,698       95,521       60,521  
Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest     (184 )     (237 )     (672 )     (635 )
Net Income Attributable to Kadant   $ 27,487     $ 20,461     $ 94,849     $ 59,886  
                     
Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant:                
    Basic   $ 2.36     $ 1.77     $ 8.14     $ 5.18  
    Diluted   $ 2.35     $ 1.75     $ 8.12     $ 5.14  
                     
Weighted Average Shares:                
    Basic     11,662       11,580       11,651       11,571  
    Diluted     11,700       11,668       11,681       11,644  


        Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) October 1,
2022		       October 1,
2022		     October 2,
2021		   October 2,
2021
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported   $ 27,487     $ 2.35     $ 20,461     $ 1.75  
Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax:                
  Acquisition Costs     276       0.02       595       0.05  
  Restructuring Costs     72       0.01              
  Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d)                 1,978       0.17  
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)   $ 27,835     $ 2.38     $ 23,034     $ 1.97  


        Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  October 1,
2022		   October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021		       October 2,
2021		  
Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported   $ 94,849     $ 8.12     $ 59,886     $ 5.14  
Adjustments for the Following, Net of Tax:                
  Gain on Sale (b)     (15,143 )     (1.30 )            
  Acquisition Costs     335       0.03       2,325       0.20  
  Impairment and Restructuring Costs     207       0.02              
  Acquired Profit in Inventory and Backlog Amortization (c,d)     387       0.03       2,043       0.17  
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a)   $ 80,635     $ 6.90     $ 64,254     $ 5.52  


  Three Months Ended       Increase Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,e)
Revenue by Segment October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021		   Increase  
Flow Control $ 86,880     $ 76,253     $ 10,627     $ 16,913  
Industrial Processing   86,085       81,620       4,465       9,179  
Material Handling   51,545       41,916       9,629       12,493  
  $ 224,510     $ 199,789     $ 24,721     $ 38,585  
               
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue   63 %     66 %        
               
  Nine Months Ended   Increase   Increase Excluding Acquisitions and FX (a,e)
  October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021		    
Flow Control $ 257,926     $ 210,769     $ 47,157     $ 33,598  
Industrial Processing   263,572       233,455       30,117       39,584  
Material Handling   151,141       123,839       27,302       18,289  
  $ 672,639     $ 568,063     $ 104,576     $ 91,471  
               
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue   64 %     66 %        
               
  Three Months Ended   Increase (Decrease)   Increase (Decrease) Excluding Acquisitions and FX (e)
Bookings by Segment October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021		    
Flow Control $ 84,902     $ 76,661     $ 8,241     $ 14,294  
Industrial Processing   77,878       118,896       (41,018 )     (39,200 )
Material Handling   48,093       49,137       (1,044 )     1,250  
  $ 210,873     $ 244,694     $ (33,821 )   $ (23,656 )
               
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings   68 %     53 %        
               
  Nine Months Ended   Increase (Decrease)   Increase (Decrease) Excluding Acquisitions and FX (e)
  October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021		    
Flow Control $ 282,360     $ 224,479     $ 57,881     $ 42,859  
Industrial Processing   294,105       307,401       (13,296 )     (6,105 )
Material Handling   166,408       130,468       35,940       20,327  
  $ 742,873     $ 662,348     $ 80,525     $ 57,081  
               
Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings   62 %     59 %        


        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Business Segment Information   October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021		   October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021
Gross Margin:                
    Flow Control   51.6 %   49.7 %   52.3 %   51.8 %
    Industrial Processing   39.3 %   39.7 %   38.8 %   40.1 %
    Material Handling   32.3 %   31.9 %   34.8 %   33.8 %
        42.5 %   41.9 %   43.1 %   43.1 %


Operating Income:                
    Flow Control   $ 22,874     $ 17,129     $ 67,306     $ 51,899  
    Industrial Processing     17,550       16,095       70,994       44,449  
    Material Handling     6,945       3,491       21,490       12,941  
    Corporate     (8,483 )     (7,987 )     (27,463 )     (24,124 )
        $ 38,886     $ 28,728     $ 132,327     $ 85,165  
                     
Adjusted Operating Income (a,f):                
    Flow Control   $ 23,356     $ 19,835     $ 67,632     $ 55,841  
    Industrial Processing     17,550       16,128       51,561       44,622  
    Material Handling     6,945       4,290       22,207       14,352  
    Corporate     (8,483 )     (7,987 )     (27,463 )     (24,124 )
        $ 39,368     $ 32,266     $ 113,937     $ 90,691  
                     
Capital Expenditures:                
    Flow Control   $ 868     $ 1,128     $ 2,424     $ 1,830  
    Industrial Processing (h)     4,654       1,725       11,679       4,720  
    Material Handling     854       505       2,081       1,121  
    Corporate           12       7       17  
        $ 6,376     $ 3,370     $ 16,191     $ 7,688  
                     
        Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Cash Flow and Other Data   October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021		   October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021
Operating Cash Flow   $ 24,897     $ 37,932     $ 67,462     $ 101,410  
Less: Capital Expenditures (h)     (6,376 )     (3,370 )     (16,191 )     (7,688 )
Free Cash Flow (a)   $ 18,521     $ 34,562     $ 51,271     $ 93,722  
                     
Depreciation and Amortization Expense   $ 8,456     $ 9,195     $ 26,387     $ 24,597  


Balance Sheet Data October 1,
2022		   January 1,
2022
Assets      
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $ 75,114   $ 94,161  
Accounts Receivable, net   128,253     117,209  
Inventories   156,567     134,356  
Contract Assets   16,064     8,626  
Property, Plant, and Equipment, net   105,439     107,989  
Intangible Assets   173,707     199,343  
Goodwill   372,966     396,887  
Other Assets   78,743     73,641  
      $ 1,106,853   $ 1,132,212  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Accounts Payable $ 53,495   $ 59,250  
Debt Obligations   207,885     264,597  
Other Borrowings   1,782     4,917  
Other Liabilities   234,187     237,832  
  Total Liabilities   497,349     566,596  
  Stockholders' Equity   609,504     565,616  
      $ 1,106,853   $ 1,132,212  


    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (a)   October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021		   October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021
Consolidated                
    Net Income Attributable to Kadant   $ 27,487     $ 20,461     $ 94,849     $ 59,886  
    Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest     184       237       672       635  
    Provision for Income Taxes     9,746       6,742       33,075       21,252  
    Interest Expense, Net     1,450       1,265       3,671       3,321  
    Other Expense, Net     19       23       60       71  
    Operating Income     38,886       28,728       132,327       85,165  
    Gain on Sale (b)                 (20,190 )      
    Acquisition Costs     410       718       486       2,619  
    Indemnification Asset Reversal (g)                 575        
    Impairment and Restructuring Costs     72             254        
    Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)           604       703       691  
    Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)           2,216       (218 )     2,216  
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)     39,368       32,266       113,937       90,691  
    Depreciation and Amortization     8,456       8,591       25,684       23,906  
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 47,824     $ 40,857     $ 139,621     $ 114,597  
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i)     21.3 %     20.5 %     20.8 %     20.2 %
                     
Flow Control                
    Operating Income   $ 22,874     $ 17,129     $ 67,306     $ 51,899  
    Acquisition Costs     410       507       472       1,743  
    Restructuring Costs     72             72        
    Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)           353             353  
    Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)           1,846       (218 )     1,846  
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)     23,356       19,835       67,632       55,841  
    Depreciation and Amortization     2,229       2,333       6,873       5,473  
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 25,585     $ 22,168     $ 74,505     $ 61,314  
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i)     29.4 %     29.1 %     28.9 %     29.1 %
                     
Industrial Processing                
    Operating Income   $ 17,550     $ 16,095     $ 70,994     $ 44,449  
    Gain on Sale (b)                 (20,190 )      
    Indemnification Asset Reversal (g)                 575        
    Impairment Costs                 182        
    Acquisition Costs           33             113  
    Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)                       60  
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)     17,550       16,128       51,561       44,622  
    Depreciation and Amortization     3,122       3,341       9,476       10,082  
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 20,672     $ 19,469     $ 61,037     $ 54,704  
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i)     24.0 %     23.9 %     23.2 %     23.4 %
                     
Material Handling                
    Operating Income   $ 6,945     $ 3,491     $ 21,490     $ 12,941  
    Acquisition Costs           178       14       763  
    Acquired Backlog Amortization (c)           251       703       278  
    Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d)           370             370  
    Adjusted Operating Income (a)     6,945       4,290       22,207       14,352  
    Depreciation and Amortization     3,083       2,885       9,262       8,253  
    Adjusted EBITDA (a)   $ 10,028     $ 7,175     $ 31,469     $ 22,605  
    Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i)     19.5 %     17.1 %     20.8 %     18.3 %
                     
Corporate                
    Operating Loss   $ (8,483 )   $ (7,987 )   $ (27,463 )   $ (24,124 )
    Depreciation and Amortization     22       32       73       98  
    EBITDA (a)   $ (8,461 )   $ (7,955 )   $ (27,390 )   $ (24,026 )
                   
(a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.
                     
(b) Includes a $20.2 million gain on the sale of a Chinese facility in our Industrial Processing segment pursuant to a relocation plan.
                     
(c) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog.
                     
(d) Represents expense (income) within cost of revenue associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory.
                     
(e) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the exclusion of acquisitions and from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period.
                     
(f) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation."
   
(g) Represents an indemnification asset reversal related to the release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions.
                     
(h) Includes $2.2 million and $5.4 million in the three and nine months ended October 1, 2022, respectively, related to the construction of a new manufacturing facility in China.
                     
(i) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,000 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com

Safe Harbor Statement
The following constitutes a “Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; health epidemics; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; economic conditions and regulatory changes caused by the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; substitution of an alternative index for LIBOR; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com 
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com  


