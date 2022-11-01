Deep Yellow Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

The Company is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- PERTH, Australia, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced uranium developer, Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL & OTCQX:DYLLF) today announced that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer John Borshoff will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8th, 2022.

DATE: Tuesday November 8th, 2022 TIME: 9.30am ET / 10.30pm Perth, Western Australia LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u



John will be available for 1x1 meetings following the presentation, on request.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Key Company Highlights

Led by a best-in-class team with extensive knowledge across the operational lifecycle and project finance complexities

Successfully executing a unique dual pillar strategy to develop a geographically diversified, multi-mine operation targeting production of +10mlb p.a.

Two advanced projects with potential production capacity of Tumas (Namibia) 3Mlbpa and Mulga Rock (Western Australia) 3.5Mlbpa and significant exploration growth upside through Omahola (Namibia) and Alligator River (Northern Territory)

Holds the largest uranium resource base of any ASX- listed company, with an attributable Mineral Resource base of 389Mlb

Uniquely positioned as one of few uranium companies globally able to execute to development and production, with credible multi-mine asset exposure

Continued growth through targeted M&A, to build a pipeline of development from 2023

Uranium market backdrop creates an exceptional opportunity – growing recognition of nuclear power as a clean and reliable energy source



About Deep Yellow Limited

Led by a standout uranium team, with a track record of successfully developing projects, Deep Yellow is progressing its dual-pillar strategy to establish a multi-mine company with capacity to produce 10+Mlb per annum.

The Company has acquired and developed a portfolio of geographically diverse exploration, early stage and advanced stage uranium projects, which provides a strong development pipeline and significant growth optionality through expansion of its current uranium resource base by adding uranium “pounds in the ground”.

Deep Yellow has a key competitive advantage being the only ASX-listed company with two advanced projects, Tumas and Mulga Rock, in development. Both projects are at an advanced Definitive Feasibility Stage (DFS), located in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions (Tumas in Namibia, Mulga Rock in Western Australia) and have a potential production capacity of Tumas (Namibia) 3Mlbpa and Mulga Rock (Western Australia) 3.5Mlbpa, along with a potential 25+ year Life of Mine (LoM) at Tumas and 15+ year LoM at Mulga Rock.

The Company is well positioned for continued organic growth through development of its highly prospective exploration portfolio which comprises Omahola (Namibia) and Alligator River (Northern Territory) and further inorganic growth through further consolidation of targeted high-quality uranium assets.

Importantly, moral and economic acceptance on the critical role nuclear power can play as part of the energy mix is growing, contributing to the global efforts to decarbonise and deliver clean energy. Deep Yellow’s success in executing its growth strategy will provide security and certainty of long-term supply into a growing uranium market.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Deep Yellow Limited

John Borshoff

Managing Director

Phone: +61 8 9286 6999

Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au

For further information on the Company and its projects, please visit the website at: www.deepyellow.com.au

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com