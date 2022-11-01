Submit Release
Benefitfocus Cancels Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announced the cancellation of its earnings conference call for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, that had originally been scheduled for November 7, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call is being cancelled due to the announcement of the pending transaction with Voya Financial, Inc.

About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes.  Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. Learn more at www.benefitfocus.com, LinkedInFacebookInstagram and Twitter.

Benefitfocus, Inc.
843-981-8898
pr@benefitfocus.com

Investor Relations:
Doug Kuckelman
843-790-7460
doug.kuckelman@benefitfocus.com

 


