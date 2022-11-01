Hookah Expo Worldwide 2022 Recognizes HookaTimes' Innovations as Revolutionizing the Global Hookah Industry

The Hookah Expo Worldwide (HEW) 2022 officially recognized HookaTimes for its unprecedented product innovations that aim to revolutionize the multi-billion-dollar global hookah industry. HookaTimes made the inaugural launch of its innovations at the HEW Expo 2022 held at the World Market Center Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 14-15, 2022.

The HookaTimes' scientists and engineers have formulated a unique patent-protected product line that offers "Making Your Hooka Time, The Best Time, Every Time". The Hooka Witty is a low-cost , single-use and recyclable hookah product that reduces the risks of virus contamination and delivers the pleasure of a fuller smoke volume. The Hooka Bio-Capsule is a specially designed biodegradable capsule that creates a "slow-burn" of the shisha tobacco providing a higher quality, more robust flavor and a longer smoking session compared to traditional hookahs. The Hooka Buddies App is an innovative social media application for hookah lovers to ­find establishments serving their favorite Hooka Witty flavor and invite their friends for a good time.

HEW Expo 2022 brought together industry enthusiasts and global brands for a weekend full of excitement and memories in a unique open-to-consumer expo format. The industry's top suppliers of tobacco, charcoal, pipes and related accessories showcased their brands including Al Fakher, HookahJohn, Tangiers, Kaloud, Regal Hookah, Narine, and many more.

Mr. Samuel Salloum, HookaTimes CEO, exclaimed, "Our innovations are the ideal solution for the tobacco companies to ensure their products are delivered to the consumer in a manner that maintains their quality at the highest standard. We are seeking to qualify the best tobacco suppliers to meet our projected global demand which is forecasted to reach thousands of tons by 2028."

Hookah Expo Worldwide Founder Mr. John "HookahJohn" Naddour commented, "The HookaTimes innovations are positioned to meet the increased demand by more than 100 million daily hookah smokers globally for a virus-free alternative to traditional hookah products."

HookaTimes is presently in discussions with distributors to become country and regional market operators that will deliver the HookaTimes products throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Middle-East /Africa regions, providing a forecasted multi-billion-dollar market opportunity.

