Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,606 in the last 365 days.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Common Share

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2022. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)
Selected Financial Results Q3’22
Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders $ (44,076 )
Basic Loss per Common Share $ (0.43 )
Diluted Loss per Common Share $ (0.43 )
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 26,104  
Adjusted EBITDA Four core segments (1)(2)                         $ 33,222  

_______________________________
(1)   For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2)   Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments

Third Quarter 2022 Dividends

On October 31, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, payable on November 28, 2022 to the holders of record on November 14, 2022.

Business Highlights

• Sequential adjusted EBITDA growth of 25% for FIP’s core segments(1) from Q2 to Q3

• Renewed existing Exxon contract at Jefferson Terminal for shipment of refined products to Mexico for a new five-year term

• Purchased 12,000 acres in West Virginia for further development of gas reserves for Long Ridge

(1) Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments. This is a Non-GAAP measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures section in Appendix for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0bfdb1631805427882e40199b988477a. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 through 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com



Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Revenues              
Total revenues $ 78,559     $ 36,788     $ 190,575     $ 72,674  
               
Expenses              
Operating expenses   60,934       32,088       148,231       66,206  
General and administrative   3,208       2,508       8,136       6,173  
Acquisition and transaction expenses   2,754       5,342       15,862       8,860  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate   2,659       3,829       9,885       11,244  
Depreciation and amortization   18,136       17,131       52,451       38,900  
Total expenses   87,691       60,898       234,565       131,383  
               
Other income (expense)              
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   (12,080 )     (1,545 )     (47,982 )     (8,810 )
(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net   (134 )           (134 )     16  
Interest expense   (19,161 )     (4,384 )     (32,106 )     (9,396 )
Other expense   (1,132 )     (6,244 )     (2,144 )     (6,855 )
Total other expense   (32,507 )     (12,173 )     (82,366 )     (25,045 )
Loss before income taxes   (41,639 )     (36,283 )     (126,356 )     (83,754 )
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   1,555       (1,634 )     5,086       (2,755 )
Net loss   (43,194 )     (34,649 )     (131,442 )     (80,999 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries   (8,381 )     (7,363 )     (24,327 )     (18,949 )
Less: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock   9,263             9,263        
Net loss attributable to Shareholders and Former Parent $ (44,076 )   $ (27,286 )   $ (116,378 )   $ (62,050 )
               
Loss per share:              
Basic $ (0.43 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (1.13 )   $ (0.62 )
Diluted $ (0.43 )   $ (0.27 )   $ (1.13 )   $ (0.62 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   102,730,033       99,387,467       102,730,033       99,387,467  
Diluted   102,730,033       99,387,467       102,730,033       99,387,467  



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

  September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,465     $ 49,872  
Restricted cash   127,166       251,983  
Accounts receivable, net   78,136       50,301  
Other current assets   77,769       60,828  
Total current assets   352,536       412,984  
Leasing equipment, net   35,183       36,012  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net   70,567       71,547  
Property, plant, and equipment, net   1,641,373       1,517,594  
Investments   74,528       54,408  
Intangible assets, net   62,081       67,737  
Goodwill   263,106       257,137  
Other assets   26,094       24,882  
Total assets $ 2,525,468     $ 2,442,301  
       
Liabilities      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 150,857     $ 115,634  
Operating lease liabilities   7,221       2,899  
Other current liabilities   13,710       10,934  
Total current liabilities   171,788       129,467  
Debt, net   1,191,885       718,624  
Operating lease liabilities   62,410       67,505  
Other liabilities   291,579       64,659  
Total liabilities   1,717,662       980,255  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022; redemption amount of $450 million at September 30, 2022)
   251,955        
       
Equity      
Net Former Parent investment         1,617,601  
Common shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,387,467 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022)   994        
Additional paid in capital   929,088        
Accumulated deficit   (14,368 )      
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (342,125 )     (155,464 )
Stockholders' and Former Parent Company equity   573,589       1,462,137  
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries   (17,738 )     (91 )
Total equity   555,851       1,462,046  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 2,525,468       2,442,301  



FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (131,442 )   $ (80,999 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:      
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   47,982       8,810  
Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net   134       (16 )
Equity-based compensation   3,042       3,281  
Depreciation and amortization   52,451       38,900  
Change in deferred income taxes   4,851       (2,920 )
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative   (1,058 )     (1,979 )
Amortization of deferred financing costs   2,950       1,755  
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses   418       (4 )
Other   899        
Change in:      
Accounts receivable   (20,476 )     (62,265 )
Other assets   (4,805 )     (25,237 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   23,199       46,510  
Management fees payable to affiliate   2,381        
Other liabilities   (5,390 )     4,368  
Net cash used in operating activities   (24,864 )     (69,796 )
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Investment in unconsolidated entities   (4,481 )     (54,499 )
Investment in convertible promissory notes   (20,000 )      
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired   (3,819 )     (627,399 )
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (172,226 )     (97,505 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   5,656        
Net cash used in investing activities   (194,870 )     (779,403 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from debt   482,375       451,100  
Payment of deferred financing costs   (25,630 )     (13,007 )
Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred stock   291,000        
Redeemable preferred stock issuance costs   (16,418 )      
Distribution to Manager   (79 )      
Capital contribution from non-controlling interests   732        
Net transfers (to) from Former Parent, net   (617,322 )     694,327  
Settlement of equity-based compensation   (148 )      
Net cash provided by financing activities   114,510       1,132,420  
       
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (105,224 )     283,221  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   301,855       55,421  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 196,631     $ 338,642  

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders and Former Parent, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, and dividends and accretion expense related to redeemable preferred stock, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to shareholders and former parent to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

  Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
(in thousands)   2022       2021         2022       2021    
Net loss attributable to shareholders and Former Parent $ (44,076 )   $ (27,286 )     $ (116,378 )   $ (62,050 )  
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   1,555       (1,634 )       5,086       (2,755 )  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   1,377       728         3,042       3,281    
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   2,754       5,342         15,862       8,860    
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations                          
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments   (310 )     4,594         (1,058 )     (1,979 )  
Add: Asset impairment charges                          
Add: Incentive allocations                          
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense   18,136       17,131         52,451       38,900    
Add: Interest expense   19,161       4,384         32,106       9,396    
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1)   9,770       7,782         22,002       10,767    
Add: Dividends and accretion expense on redeemable preferred stock   9,263               9,263          
Add: Interest costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   896               896          
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   12,080       1,545         47,982       8,810    
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (2)   (4,502 )     (3,420 )       (12,034 )     (8,706 )  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 26,104     $ 9,166       $ 59,220     $ 4,524    

__________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) net loss of $(12,177) and $(3,794), (ii) interest expense of $7,551 and $300, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $7,883 and $2,953, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $(16) and $—, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $6,432 and $8,323, (vi) equity-based compensation of $95 and $— and (vii) asset impairment of $2 and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) net loss of $(48,184) and $(9,286), (ii) interest expense of $20,809 and $827, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $20,516 and $6,678, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $375 and $—, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $28,164 and $12,524, (vi) asset impairment of $34 and $24 and (vii) equity-based compensation of $288 and $—, respectively.
(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) equity-based compensation of $102 and $130, (ii) provision for income taxes of $464 and $11, (iii) interest expense of $1,326 and $926, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,507 and $2,195 (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(15) and $158, (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $117 and $— and (vii) interest costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1 and $—, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: (i) equity based compensation of $352 and $620, (ii) provision for income taxes of $494 and $37, (iii) interest expense of $4,029 and $1,939, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $7,091 and $6,178 (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(50) and $(68), (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $117 and $—, and (vii) interest costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1 and $—, respectively.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Common Share

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.