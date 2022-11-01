COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

/EIN News/ -- FRISCO, TX, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today announced that its Board of Directors approved the reinstatement of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter at an annual dividend rate of $0.50 per share. A dividend of $0.125 per common share will be paid on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

Ron Mills VP - Finance and Investor Relations Comstock Resources 972-668-8834 rmills@comstockresources.com