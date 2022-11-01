Step One Automotive Group Recognized in AutoSuccess Champions of Charity Program

The inaugural awards honored 15 companies from across the automotive industry.

/EIN News/ -- FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step One Automotive Group has been named a Champions of Charity honoree by AutoSuccess, a Babcox Media brand.

The Champions of Charity program recognizes automotive industry companies that are making a difference in their communities, businesses and beyond with their charitable acts and donations.

"This program was derived from our years of observations of charitable deeds on all sides of the automotive industry," said AutoSuccess Publisher Susan Givens. "The AutoSuccess team has wanted to showcase the amazing companies that do good in their communities and throughout the U.S., and now with our program sponsor, Velocity Automotive, we are able to do just that."

"For us at Step One Automotive Group, leaving a legacy in the communities we serve is part of our mission as an organization and something that we take very seriously," said Maureen Bierman, Step One Automotive Group Director of Marketing and Communications.

Step One Automotive Group recently celebrated its first five years in business. Prioritizing local community initiatives and fostering a service-oriented company culture in its dealerships remain at the forefront of the company's mission. Step One partners with charitable organizations including the HSU Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast, Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation, Saving with Soul Pet Rescue, Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center, local military groups, and many more.

The class of 15 honorees appears in a special section of the magazine's September 2022 issue as well as online at AutoSuccessOnline.com and in various social media promotions across multiple platforms.

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group owns 20 new car dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 17 brands, including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Step One Automotive Group also owns two standalone pre-owned operations, three wholesale parts operations, and one rental car operation. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the United States and the top 10 in Florida. Step One employs 787 team members across three states and six cities.

For more information, please visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com.

About AutoSuccess and Babcox Media

AutoSuccess addresses the specific needs of new car and light truck dealerships by providing ideas, tips and solutions on topics impacting dealers, general managers, and department managers. AutoSuccess is dedicated to helping automotive professionals improve their team's effectiveness and their dealership's profitability.

Founded in 1920, Babcox Media (Babcox.com) is the leading business-to-business content provider for the transportation industry. The company's portfolio includes highly respected and influential brands in auto care, tire, performance, collision, commercial trucking, auto dealer, powersports, and enthusiast markets.

